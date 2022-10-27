Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office on Riverdale ready to open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County residents will now have another option to get the services they need from the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. The new office at 3785 Riverdale Road was ready for customers on October 31, according to the Shelby County Government. The Shelby County Government tweeted,...
Opening delayed for newest Shelby County Clerk’s Office branch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Harris and his administration faced an Oct. 31 deadline from the Shelby County Commission to get the Riverdale clerk’s office branch open for business, but Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert had to put the brakes on that. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the...
Reporting fraud during early voting in Tennessee
Tennessee's Secretary of State's Office offers tools to assist voters during elections, including a text to report voter fraud system.
Bluff City Life: Mon., 17 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Sr. Maureen Griner | Retiring Executive Director of Dorothy Day House. Tracy Burgess | Executive Director Successor of Dorothy Day House. Josh Burgess | Owner of Lucy J’s Bakery. Tracy Burgess | Owner of Lucy J’s Bakery...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
Slavery is still allowed as a punishment for crime in Tennessee’s constitution. Amendment 3 seeks to change that.
The inspiration for Amendment 3 came about a decade ago, behind the bars and barbed wire of Riverbend Maximum Security Prison. Rev. Jeannie Alexander was working as the prison’s chaplain, and an incarcerated man told her that slavery was never fully abolished in the state. “As a former lawyer,...
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
TennCare fraud investigation leads to arrest of Memphis caregiver
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former caregiver accused of falsely charging TennCare for services she did not provide has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In June, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of...
Ruby Powell-Dennis Earns Endorsement of Mayor Lee Harris in State Senate Race
31st Senate district candidate backed by Shelby County Mayor. Ruby Powell-Dennis, the Democratic candidate for State Senate from District 31 has earned the endorsement of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the Tennessee Voter Project has announced.
Church fights city citation for illegal dumping, looks to county for solution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh church that’s been cited by the city for trash dumped on its property argues that the dumping is not their fault, and they’re taking their fight to court. Egypt Baptist Church has faced a problem of illegal dumping on its rural property for years. WREG covered the story as far […]
Shelby County schools to receive $6.7 million for new electric school buses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen has announced that the Shelby County Board of Education will receive a rebate of up to $6,715,000 to replace 17 existing school buses with clean and zero-emission (ZE) models to reduce harmful emissions from older, dirtier buses. This is the first round of...
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy
The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
Tennessee may drop major test for many teacher candidates
Amid worries about teacher shortages, Tennessee is considering reducing requirements for some nontraditional candidates to earn their teacher licenses, despite concerns that the change could hurt teacher quality.In the first of two votes on a controversial proposal, the State Board of Education approved Friday dropping EdTPA, a licensing test required currently of about 900 “job-embedded” candidates, who comprise about a third of the state’s teacher pipeline. That pathway lets people with non-teaching...
Elected officials, faith leaders gather to pray for the city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders in faith and government gathered at the Renasant Convention Center in Downtown Memphis Sunday night to pray for the city. The prayer summit aimed to unite Memphians for a common cause. Pastor Henry Lavender, one of the faith leaders who organized the summit, said...
Saturday is last weekend day to early vote in Tennessee
KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee. Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot...
Opinion | When it comes to this election, there's only one silver lining | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is one, and only one, silver lining to the low early voting turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm election. It is giving poll workers and voters time to adjust to new voting machines without lengthy delays. Shelby County voters have an option for this election to either use new machines or cast a paper ballot. I voted last Friday in Cordova and there was no line and no waiting. I opted to use the new machine and it was seamless and easy.
