Memphis, TN

Opening delayed for newest Shelby County Clerk’s Office branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Harris and his administration faced an Oct. 31 deadline from the Shelby County Commission to get the Riverdale clerk’s office branch open for business, but Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert had to put the brakes on that. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Bluff City Life: Mon., 17 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Sr. Maureen Griner | Retiring Executive Director of Dorothy Day House. Tracy Burgess | Executive Director Successor of Dorothy Day House. Josh Burgess | Owner of Lucy J’s Bakery. Tracy Burgess | Owner of Lucy J’s Bakery...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer

Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
TennCare fraud investigation leads to arrest of Memphis caregiver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former caregiver accused of falsely charging TennCare for services she did not provide has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In June, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County schools to receive $6.7 million for new electric school buses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen has announced that the Shelby County Board of Education will receive a rebate of up to $6,715,000 to replace 17 existing school buses with clean and zero-emission (ZE) models to reduce harmful emissions from older, dirtier buses. This is the first round of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy

The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Tennessee may drop major test for many teacher candidates

Amid worries about teacher shortages, Tennessee is considering reducing requirements for some nontraditional candidates to earn their teacher licenses, despite concerns that the change could hurt teacher quality.In the first of two votes on a controversial proposal, the State Board of Education approved Friday dropping EdTPA, a licensing test required currently of about 900 “job-embedded” candidates, who comprise about a third of the state’s teacher pipeline. That pathway lets people with non-teaching...
TENNESSEE STATE
Saturday is last weekend day to early vote in Tennessee

KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee. Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot...
TENNESSEE STATE
Opinion | When it comes to this election, there's only one silver lining | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is one, and only one, silver lining to the low early voting turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm election. It is giving poll workers and voters time to adjust to new voting machines without lengthy delays. Shelby County voters have an option for this election to either use new machines or cast a paper ballot. I voted last Friday in Cordova and there was no line and no waiting. I opted to use the new machine and it was seamless and easy.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

