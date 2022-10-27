Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Thurston County Board of Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Changes to Emergency Housing Ordinance on Nov. 8
The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing to accept public comments on proposed amendments to its emergency housing ordinance at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Thurston County has had regulations for permitting homeless encampments since 2010,” the county wrote in a news release. “In 2019, the...
Chronicle
Responses Include Law Enforcement, Employee Raises After Thurston County Asks Public How to Spend Money
More people who used a Thurston County budget simulation tool supported fulfilling budget requests, rather than rejecting them, for public works, employee raises, law enforcement and more. The county launched the tool three weeks ago to solicit public feedback on which General Fund budget requests the Board of County Commissioners...
KOMO News
Small business owner running for Washington's 3rd Congressional District talks key issues
WASHINGTON — Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District will choose a new face to represent them in Congress this election. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent beat out six-term incumbent Jamie Herrera Beutler in the August primary. Gluesenkamp Perez owns an auto repair shop and lives in...
kentreporter.com
47th District House candidate Olow claimed false endorsement
Kent Democrat Shukri Olow faces a false political advertising complaint with the state Public Disclosure Commission after she claimed an endorsement she didn’t have in her 47th Legislative District House Position No. 2 race. Republican Carmen Goers, who lost in the August primary to Olow and Auburn Democrat Chris...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Home Purchase Approved for Permanent Use by Lewis County Drug Court
A resolution was passed by the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday morning to purchase a home on Washington Avenue in Chehalis that, for three years, has been utilized by the county’s Drug Court program. The program, according to the county website, encourages participants to make meaningful, productive changes to...
Chronicle
Jared Wenzelburger to Preside Over Three Newspapers as CT Publishing Photo Editor
Staff at The Chronicle are excited to announce the promotion of former staff photographer Jared Wenzelburger, who will now serve as CT Publishing’s regional photo editor, working with The Chronicle and sister papers the Nisqually Valley News in Yelm and The Reflector in Battle Ground. A graduate of Centralia...
Chronicle
Death Notice: Nov. 1, 2022
• KERRI L. BAKER, 62, Galvin, died Oct. 26 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at The White Space, 203 N. Tower Ave., Centralia, where coffee and desserts will be served. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's Site Plan Committee recommends approval of building a single-family residence
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee approved a "reasonable use exception" of building a single-family residence within the stream and landslide hazard buffer at 1203 Bowman Avenue NW on Wednesday, October 26. Olympia associate planner Jackson Ewing said the SCJ Alliance proposes constructing a single-family residence on a parcel encumbered...
Chronicle
Owner of Karma the ‘Dangerous Dog’ Facing Charges for Criminal Assistance, Harassment in Lewis County Superior Court
A Chehalis woman is facing charges of rendering criminal assistance in the second degree and harassment after an alleged incident where a minor in her care harassed and killed a cat and a second where she posted a banner facing her neighbor’s property that read “payback is a bitch,” according to court documents.
Chronicle
Lewis County Passes Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments on County Land
After a marathon meeting with about two hours of questions and comments from the public in where many were in support and some were opposed, the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site clean ups.
Chronicle
Rain Rock Ink in Mossyrock Aims to Become a Destination Tattoo Studio for Lewis County
Looking to get some new ink done? A new tattoo studio in Mossyrock, Rain Rock Ink, may be just the place you’re looking for. Owner and tattoo artist Sarah Gootgeld, the daughter of an El Salvadoran immigrant, opened the studio as part of a career transition. Born in Morton and raised in Lewis County, she was a real estate agent before inking people up.
Chronicle
Patient at Western State Hospital Held in Roommate's Death
A Western State Hospital patient is jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of his 69-year-old roommate Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a medical-aid call at 6:55 p.m. Friday at the...
Chronicle
Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Strike Ends; Union Agrees to Contract by 55%
After a 46-day strike, hundreds of Weyerhaeuser woodworkers across Oregon and Washington — including in Longview — have reached a four-year union contract with the Seattle-based timber company. The agreement passed by about 55% Thursday night, said Brandon Bryant, the district business representative for the International Association of...
Chronicle
WSU Extension Hiring Part-Time Worker for Community Farm-to-School Food Processing Facility
The Washington State University (WSU) Thurston County Extension program is looking for a temporary part-time food service professional to work at a community farm-to-school food processing facility located in Olympia. Funded by a USDA Rural Business Development grant, the temporary position will last for six to eight months following the...
Chronicle
Thurston County's Feral Cats Get to Keep Their Freedom With New Trap-and-Release Program
Mowgli, a stray black cat, darted from his cage and scurried down a wooded trail behind the Joint Animal Services shelter on Martin Way East. This was not a daring escape, but an intentional and successful release. Mowgli and some other feral cats are getting a second chance in Thurston...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Common respiratory viruses spreading across Washington, COVID activity remains flat
While COVID-19 activity in Washington and Cowlitz County remains relatively low, the region is seeing an uptick in respiratory viruses, according to health officials and the most recent surveillance data. RSV, a common respiratory virus, is spreading statewide and nationally, with some areas of the country seeing a bump in...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County
A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
q13fox.com
Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
