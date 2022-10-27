ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kentreporter.com

47th District House candidate Olow claimed false endorsement

Kent Democrat Shukri Olow faces a false political advertising complaint with the state Public Disclosure Commission after she claimed an endorsement she didn’t have in her 47th Legislative District House Position No. 2 race. Republican Carmen Goers, who lost in the August primary to Olow and Auburn Democrat Chris...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Death Notice: Nov. 1, 2022

• KERRI L. BAKER, 62, Galvin, died Oct. 26 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at The White Space, 203 N. Tower Ave., Centralia, where coffee and desserts will be served. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
GALVIN, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Passes Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments on County Land

After a marathon meeting with about two hours of questions and comments from the public in where many were in support and some were opposed, the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site clean ups.
Chronicle

Patient at Western State Hospital Held in Roommate's Death

A Western State Hospital patient is jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of his 69-year-old roommate Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a medical-aid call at 6:55 p.m. Friday at the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Strike Ends; Union Agrees to Contract by 55%

After a 46-day strike, hundreds of Weyerhaeuser woodworkers across Oregon and Washington — including in Longview — have reached a four-year union contract with the Seattle-based timber company. The agreement passed by about 55% Thursday night, said Brandon Bryant, the district business representative for the International Association of...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County

A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
MASON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.

