Looking to get some new ink done? A new tattoo studio in Mossyrock, Rain Rock Ink, may be just the place you’re looking for. Owner and tattoo artist Sarah Gootgeld, the daughter of an El Salvadoran immigrant, opened the studio as part of a career transition. Born in Morton and raised in Lewis County, she was a real estate agent before inking people up.

MOSSYROCK, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO