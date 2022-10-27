ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Makes a Big Announcement

Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Autoblog

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
Consumer Reports.org

Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
fcfreepress

Vehicle Recalls that May Impact You

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
TEXAS STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Presented Its Virtual Engineering Advances In Korea

General Motors just unveiled its latest advances in virtual engineering technology at a major mobility trade show in South Korea, where the company operates its second-largest engineering center in the world. The automaker was one of the main exponents of the 2022 Daegu International Future Mobility Expo (DIFA), held between...
gmauthority.com

Recon Launches GMC Hummer EV AWD Ebike

GMC Hummer EV enthusiasts who enjoy hitting the dirt on two wheels just as much as four may be interested in the new GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel Drive Ebike from Recon Power Bikes, which offers both substantial all-electric muscle, as well as two-wheel grip on demand. Recon Power Bikes is...
MICHIGAN STATE
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
gmauthority.com

Here’s When 2022 Chevy Trax Production Will End

Production of the current-generation Chevy Trax subcompact crossover will soon end, and GM Authority has learned that the last 2022 Chevy Trax units will be built on November 30th, 2022 at the GM Bupyeong plant in Korea. Back in March, GM Authority exclusively reported that GM had decided to axe...
gmauthority.com

GM Looking To Increase GMC Terrain Denali Black Diamond Edition Sales

GM is asking its dealerships to increase sales of GMC Terrain Denali units equipped with the Black Diamond Edition package. In fact, GM Authority has learned that GM is seeking to include the Black Diamond Edition (RPO code RFN) package in 40 percent of all Denali sales. First made available...
Jalopnik

Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software

Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy