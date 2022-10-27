Read full article on original website
Related
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
Ford Makes a Big Announcement
Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Walmart?
The retail giant's partnership with Electrify America means you can charge your EV in Walmart parking lots. Here's more about the service and how much it costs to charge an electric car at Walmart. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Walmart? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault
No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
Consumer Reports.org
Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?
You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
Loophole allows auto dealers to secretly sell customers defective cars – how to avoid getting ripped off
A LAW that forbids car dealerships from selling new cars with open safety recalls has a loophole that doesn't apply to used cars, allowing auto dealers to rip off and endanger drivers. Used car dealerships have taken advantage of this loophole because it means they aren't required to tell consumers...
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Some of America's favorite cars, like the Toyota RAV4 and Prius, are now vastly unaffordable thanks to flat wages and astronomical prices
The asking price for a three-year-old Toyota Prius is now $32,000, a $12,500 jump over 2019, according to a new study from iSeeCars.
Vehicle Recalls that May Impact You
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
Kia recalls 71,000 vehicles for the second time, urges owners to park outside
The Korean automaker said eight vehicles that had supposedly been repaired following the 2016 recall have caught fire, and 15 more have had melting or damage.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
gmauthority.com
GM Presented Its Virtual Engineering Advances In Korea
General Motors just unveiled its latest advances in virtual engineering technology at a major mobility trade show in South Korea, where the company operates its second-largest engineering center in the world. The automaker was one of the main exponents of the 2022 Daegu International Future Mobility Expo (DIFA), held between...
gmauthority.com
Recon Launches GMC Hummer EV AWD Ebike
GMC Hummer EV enthusiasts who enjoy hitting the dirt on two wheels just as much as four may be interested in the new GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel Drive Ebike from Recon Power Bikes, which offers both substantial all-electric muscle, as well as two-wheel grip on demand. Recon Power Bikes is...
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2022 Chevy Trax Production Will End
Production of the current-generation Chevy Trax subcompact crossover will soon end, and GM Authority has learned that the last 2022 Chevy Trax units will be built on November 30th, 2022 at the GM Bupyeong plant in Korea. Back in March, GM Authority exclusively reported that GM had decided to axe...
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
gmauthority.com
GM Looking To Increase GMC Terrain Denali Black Diamond Edition Sales
GM is asking its dealerships to increase sales of GMC Terrain Denali units equipped with the Black Diamond Edition package. In fact, GM Authority has learned that GM is seeking to include the Black Diamond Edition (RPO code RFN) package in 40 percent of all Denali sales. First made available...
Jalopnik
Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software
Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...
Comments / 0