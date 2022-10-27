After dipping its toe into gaming with RGB-illuminated keyboards, the elite Das Keyboard brand has returned its focus to productivity. Like the company's recent MacTigr keyboard for Apple users, the $199 Das Keyboard 6 Professional showcases the exemplary build quality and design that defines the brand's reputation, while trotting out a couple of very simple but forward-thinking features such as USB-C ports and removable feet. You'd be right to expect even more features at this price, but assuming you can afford it, the 6 Pro is a pleasure to type on.

