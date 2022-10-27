Oregon PUC approves 25% rate hike for Cascade Natural Gas residential customers due to soaring gas prices

Takes effect next Tuesday, Nov. 1

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission said Thursday it has approved an increase in rates for Cascade Natural Gas customers -- more than 25% for residential customers -- starting next Tuesday due to sharp increases in global natural gas prices, as reflected in an annual purchased gas adjustment and related filings.

The PUC approves adjustments annually to the rates of the three regulated natural gas companies, including Cascade Natural Gas, Avista Utilities, and NW Natural, to reflect changes in the actual cost of wholesale priced natural gas, known as the purchased gas adjustment. This allows companies to pass through their actual cost of purchasing gas to customers without a markup on the price.

The PUC recently approved an overall revenue increase of nearly $22.2 million, or approximately 29.4 percent for Cascade Natural customers, due to the PGA and related filings, when compared to 2021 company gross revenues. This increase, effective Nov. 1, is largely due to the significant increase in natural gas prices globally.

“We recognize that increasing rates at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with high inflation presents challenges for many customers,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “Unfortunately, global events drive the price for utilities to purchase natural gas. There’s simply no way to avoid these higher prices impacting customers. However, there may be options available to residential customers to help reduce the bottom-line impact.”

To increase energy efficiency and save on future bills, customers are encouraged to view Energy Trust of Oregon’s low-cost and no-cost tips to reduce energy consumption. For information about bill payment assistance options, newly available utility discount programs, and the Budget Pay Program that equalizes bill payments across winter and summer months, contact Cascade Natural at 888-522-1130 or view information online .

Customers may also contact their local Community Action agency to request information on what assistance programs they may be eligible for and how to enroll.

View the impact to each customer type as a result of this decision below:

Residential Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 62 therms per month will increase by $15.09 or 25.3 percent, from $59.81 to $74.90.

- The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 62 therms per month will increase by $15.09 or 25.3 percent, from $59.81 to $74.90. Commercial Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 272 therms per month will increase by $64.36, or 30.1 percent, from $213.72 to $278.08.

- The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 272 therms per month will increase by $64.36, or 30.1 percent, from $213.72 to $278.08. Industrial Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 1,657 therms per month will increase by $412, or 33.75 percent, from $1,220.87 to $1,632.86.

Cascade Natural Gas serves more than 80,000 customers in the Bend region and parts of Northeast Oregon.

The PUC regulates customer rates and services of the state’s investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities, including Portland General Electric, Idaho Power, Pacific Power, Avista, Cascade Natural, and NW Natural. The PUC also regulates landline telephone providers and select water companies. The PUC’s mission is to ensure Oregonians have access to safe, reliable, and fairly priced utility services that advance state policy and promote the public interest. We use an inclusive process to evaluate differing viewpoints and visions of the public interest and arrive at balanced, well-reasoned, independent decisions supported by fact and law. For more information about the PUC, visit oregon.gov/puc .

