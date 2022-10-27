Read full article on original website
BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) _ Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Sunday reported third-quarter profit of $231.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share. The dialysis services provider posted...
KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) _ Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported earnings of $6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share. The provider of servers and network...
