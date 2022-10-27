KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) _ Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported earnings of $6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share. The provider of servers and network...

23 HOURS AGO