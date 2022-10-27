Read full article on original website
Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies to host prescription drug take back events
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several law enforcement agencies in Mid-Missouri will join the Drug Enforcement Administration as it hosts its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People will be able to drop off their unwanted medications at several locations starting at 10 a.m.According to experts, a person should never flush their medications down a drain as that method can The post Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies to host prescription drug take back events appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BET
Several Black Faculty Members Quit The University Of Missouri
At least nine Black faculty members quit the University of Missouri this year. . According to The Colombia Missourian, data from Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs reveals last year there were 92 Black faculty members. In 2022, that number dropped to 83. Additionally, Black faculty dropped to 3.73% from 4.16% in 2021.
Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri
The 20-acre park would be located in the Ozarks
939theeagle.com
Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center
MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
carthagenewsonline.com
MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
abc17news.com
Beuth Park Lake in Moberly stocked with trout for first time; 1,000 trout added to lake
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to add about 35,000 trout to the lakes and waterways in the state this season. For the first time, anglers will get to fish for trout at Beuth Park Lake in Moberly. About 1,000 rainbow trout were added to the lake this week.
abc17news.com
No one injured in Mexico house fire
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire on Sunday in the 1200 block of Concordia Street, the department said on its social media. The fire allegedly started in the kitchen and then went up to the attic. The house sustained major fire and water damage.
abc17news.com
State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Mexico officials identify person who threatened school
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Police and school authorities in Mexico say they have identified an individual who made a social media threat against two schools Thursday evening, causing the cancellation of classes Friday. According to a social media post from the Mexico School District, "When school resumes on Tuesday, November...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Paranormal Society to do ghost hunt at Tweedie Family Home tonight
It’s Halloween, and that means the Jefferson City Paranormal Society is gearing up for another ghost investigation. For the past several years, the group has investigated historic homes and other rumored haunted sights on Halloween. Three years ago, the society did a live stream of their investigation on Hobo Hill here in Jefferson City. Last year, they visited the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. But the society’s medium, Jacqueline Ousley, says they’re keeping it local this year and investigating the Tweedie Family Home. It’s a house that was built in 1870 and is currently owned by the Historic City of Jefferson. The story behind it begins with Charles Tweedie.
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Mexico authorities identify source of school threat
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Police in Mexico have identified the source of a threat that led to all district schools being shut down Friday. Police detained a juvenile who is suspected of being the source of the threats, but has since been released from police custody, the Mexico Department of Public Safety said Friday morning.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating how a California, Missouri, man died while working on a northwest Missouri bridge construction project. The post Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia
COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
krcgtv.com
A Jefferson City couple shares their unique approach to handing out candy on Halloween
Jefferson city — Andrea Spillars and her husband Harold have a different set of expectations for trick-or treaters. The couple requires visitors to know at least on fact about the Nation's 16th president. “I’m a sucker for a good Lincoln fact. So, if you tell me something really cool...
KRMS Radio
Deer Accident In Lake Ozark Gives Person Minor Injury
One of a handful of minor motor vehicle accidents was one at 6 PM in Lake Ozark involving a deer. The report says 41 year old Charlesetta D. Kolb’s vehicle struck the animal while travelling on 54 just before Route MM.
krcgtv.com
Columbia house fire leaves $120,000 in damages
COLUMBIA — Early Saturday morning, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire that left an estimated $120,000 in damages. According to a release from the department, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of Eastwood Circle around 5:30 a.m. The first crew arrived four minutes later and...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with murder for providing fatal dose of heroin scheduled for trial
A Columbia man accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin is scheduled for trial. Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 43, was recently scheduled for a jury trial to begin January 10, 2023. Dickson was arrested in 2020 after the victim died from a fatal overdose. He’s charged with second-degree murder, delivery of...
