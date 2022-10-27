ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies to host prescription drug take back events

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several law enforcement agencies in Mid-Missouri will join the Drug Enforcement Administration as it hosts its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People will be able to drop off their unwanted medications at several locations starting at 10 a.m.According to experts, a person should never flush their medications down a drain as that method can The post Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies to host prescription drug take back events appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
BET

Several Black Faculty Members Quit The University Of Missouri

At least nine Black faculty members quit the University of Missouri this year. . According to The Colombia Missourian, data from Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs reveals last year there were 92 Black faculty members. In 2022, that number dropped to 83. Additionally, Black faculty dropped to 3.73% from 4.16% in 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center

MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
COLUMBIA, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

No one injured in Mexico house fire

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire on Sunday in the 1200 block of Concordia Street, the department said on its social media. The fire allegedly started in the kitchen and then went up to the attic. The house sustained major fire and water damage.
MEXICO, MO
abc17news.com

State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Mexico officials identify person who threatened school

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Police and school authorities in Mexico say they have identified an individual who made a social media threat against two schools Thursday evening, causing the cancellation of classes Friday. According to a social media post from the Mexico School District, "When school resumes on Tuesday, November...
MEXICO, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City Paranormal Society to do ghost hunt at Tweedie Family Home tonight

It’s Halloween, and that means the Jefferson City Paranormal Society is gearing up for another ghost investigation. For the past several years, the group has investigated historic homes and other rumored haunted sights on Halloween. Three years ago, the society did a live stream of their investigation on Hobo Hill here in Jefferson City. Last year, they visited the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. But the society’s medium, Jacqueline Ousley, says they’re keeping it local this year and investigating the Tweedie Family Home. It’s a house that was built in 1870 and is currently owned by the Historic City of Jefferson. The story behind it begins with Charles Tweedie.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Mexico authorities identify source of school threat

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Police in Mexico have identified the source of a threat that led to all district schools being shut down Friday. Police detained a juvenile who is suspected of being the source of the threats, but has since been released from police custody, the Mexico Department of Public Safety said Friday morning.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia

COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia house fire leaves $120,000 in damages

COLUMBIA — Early Saturday morning, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire that left an estimated $120,000 in damages. According to a release from the department, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of Eastwood Circle around 5:30 a.m. The first crew arrived four minutes later and...
COLUMBIA, MO

