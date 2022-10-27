JACKSON, Wyo. — This week the Town of Jackson has offered services to help with residents’ fall cleanup. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will be hosting a pumpkin drop n’ smash at the Rodeo Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 4. From 4-6 p.m. residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns, and with the help of JH Fire/EMS the pumpkins will be dropped from an aerial latter, and aim for targets below.

JACKSON, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO