buckrail.com
Teton County to offer free suicide prevention community education night
JACKSON, Wyo. — Community members are invited to attend a free community education event focused on suicide prevention this Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the 4-H building in Miller Park. The event will help individuals learn about suicide prevention fundamentals, gatekeeper training, lethal means counseling...
Nonprofit partners collaborate on a community-wide Dia de los Muertos Celebration
JACKSON, Wyo. — One22 Resource Center is excited to celebrate the second community-wide Dia de Los Muertos holiday with 14 local social service, faith, and arts organizations. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a festive multi-day holiday, originating in Mexico, during which family and friends gather to joyfully remember friends and family members who have died. One favorite Día de los Muertos tradition is the creation of ofrendas (home altars) with the favorite food and beverages of the departed.
SPET by SPET: Senior assisted living
JACKSON, Wyo. — While there are a number of housing-related SPET items on the ballot, one item stands alone; funding for the planning of a senior assisted living center in Teton County. This was the final SPET item added to the ballot, and if passed, would be used to...
The sky is falling on Jackson Hole housing; here’s how we fix it
JACKSON, Wyo. — For decades, the Jackson Hole community has been rightfully worried about housing for the rank and file while “billionaires kick out the millionaires.” However, the pandemic accelerated a crisis unfolding in slow motion through several factors largely reversible through policy, said Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner.
Care for our seniors, vote for SPET proposition #13
JACKSON, Wyo. — The closure of Legacy Lodge in 2021 left our community without assisted living for our seniors. We can change that. A vote for proposition #13 is a vote to re-establish senior assisted living facilities in Teton County. With your support, we can begin the planning and needs assessment work to maintain care for our seniors.
Take advantage of fall cleanup this week
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week the Town of Jackson has offered services to help with residents’ fall cleanup. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will be hosting a pumpkin drop n’ smash at the Rodeo Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 4. From 4-6 p.m. residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns, and with the help of JH Fire/EMS the pumpkins will be dropped from an aerial latter, and aim for targets below.
SNAPPED: A Halloween best in show
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and PAWS hosted the “Something Wild This Way” dog parade at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Snack foods were a popular theme for our local K-9’s, but kings, fairy’s a spooky spide, and even a walking “poop factory” graced the Fairgrounds from 10-11 a.m. The dog parade, and costume party was just part of Saturday’s full day of Halloween events put on by the Town of Jackson.
Spooky Season: The ghosts of Death Canyon
MOOSE, Wyo. — Struthers Burt, a dude wrangler in early Jackson Hole, used to camp in Death Canyon as a base for further Teton exploration. While camping there, Burt had three experiences with what he referred to as “my ghost.”. The first time encountering his “ghost”, Burt was...
