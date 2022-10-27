Read full article on original website
Exploring the beauty of Vermont's towns (all 251+ of them)
Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State. But come autumn, its mountain slopes are anything but green. As the leaves turn red and yellow and orange, picturesque towns turn into tourist hotspots. Loretta Cruz and Aaron Agnew aren't your typical leaf peepers – they've come to the town of...
WCAX
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
WCAX
UVM student eco-reps, cycling to recycle
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Univesity of Vermont has welcomed a greener, cleaner way of gathering food waste from residence halls this fall. Three student eco-Reps, Molly, Alissa, and Cy have been collecting food scraps by cycling to each residence hall on a new electric cargo bike which they’ve affectionately named scrappy.
WCAX
Scary Gary Halloween Forecast
Many people will be looking for frightening fun Monday night and they can find it at the Reeve’s Haunted House in Essex. As Elissa Borden reports, the elaborate setup in the local family’s basement directly benefits Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta. Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field. Updated:...
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
WCAX
UVM students find greener way of gathering food waste
The 13th annual Burlington Halloween ride Sunday afternoon started at City Hall Park. A community held a rousing welcome home for a Fairfax man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Barktober event raises money for the Humane Society. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT.
WCAX
In the Garden: Planting bulbs ahead of spring
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even if you don’t have a yard, there’s still a way for you to plant bulbs now and see results by springtime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us how on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new South Burlington dog park is getting ready to open its gates. The Wheeler Dog Park has been in the works for years. It was originally slated to open over the summer but was put on hold after ADA compliance and other issues caused delays.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices surge above national average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Burlington have risen 11.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 24.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
WCAX
Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski school officials are calling attention to what they say is another instance of racial slurs on the high school soccer field targeting their students. It happened at a BFA Fairfax and Winooski girl’s soccer game back on October 18th. Winooski Superintendent Sean McMannon is saying...
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
WCAX
Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game
Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl’s soccer game last week. From Devil’s Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day’s frightening forecast. Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Updated: 5 hours...
colchestersun.com
Colchester joins 72 other Vermont towns in adopting Declaration of Inclusion
The Colchester selectboard joined 72 other towns in adopting the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion. At the selectboard’s Oct.25 meeting, the board adopted the declaration which states that Colchester upholds a culture of inclusion, civility and respect and welcomes all persons. Over 50% of Vermont residents in the state now...
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
WCAX
Spooky finds to celebrate Halloween at the Vermont historical society
WCAX
What is impact of interest rate hikes on Vermont home buying market?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interest rates jumped last month to 7.5% after the Fed took action to cool down inflation. It may have slowed down housing markets across the U.S., but has it done the same in Vermont?. Vermont’s housing market remains hot but with regional cooldowns starting. Inventory in...
WCAX
Vermont Gas Systems working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One-third of the state’s total greenhouse gases come from the building thermal sector, second only to transportation. We have made strides in the transportation sector on policy, but the thermal sector can be tricky, according to the agency of natural resources. Vermont Gas Systems, CEO...
WCAX
Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across the green mountain state gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Marshall Webb. The service took place at the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms. Webb, along with his siblings, co-founded Shelburne Farms as an educational organization in 1972. More recently, he served as its carbon drawdown coordinator. Webb passed away this past August while trying to protect his grandchildren while swimming through turbulent weather. The celebration honored his life and the impact he had on so many.
WCAX
Essex residents celebrate a spooktacular Halloween
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex residents in the Lang Farm area say they saw more trick-or-treaters than the past several years. They tell Channel 3 COVID-19 and a few rainy Halloweens kept people in. One family says the neighborhood has never been so busy. With a slew of well decorated...
WCAX
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold Hollow Cider Mill, a fixture in Waterbury, has a new owner. Longtime owners Paul and Gayle Brown recently sold it to Dan Snyder, the former Stowe Cider general manager, and a small investor group. The browns have owned the popular Route 100 tourist spot since...
