kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER
A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING MURDER CHARGES FOLLOWING A SHOOTING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE. 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF 2ND DEGREE MURDER, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY AND WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED...
Fatal west side shooting suspect taken into custody
An investigation was launched on Saturday after officials responded to shots fired in Sioux City.
kscj.com
SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BURGLARY OF CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL
A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH BURGLARIZING THE CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL OF THE EPIPHANY CHURCH AT 1011 DOUGLAS STREET THURSDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED THERE AROUND 1 P.M. FOR A REPORT OF A MALE SUSPECT WHO HAD BROKEN OUT A WINDOW ON A DOOR TO GAIN ENTRY. THE...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
Officials searching for Sioux City smash-and-grab robbery suspects
Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT FACING MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES
A GAYVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION IN YANKTON COUNTY. DAVID JAMES BROWN IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA, THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TWO COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND VIOLATION OF A DRUG FREE ZONE.
kscj.com
GUNDERSON’S ROBBED IN SMASH & GRAB
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO MEN WERE WEARING MASKS AND CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 1P.M. THEY BROKE THE GLASS ON...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City jewelry store robbed by two suspects with sledgehammers, police say
SIOUX CITY — Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. That's according to Sioux City Police who say the suspects busted a glass jewelry case at...
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
1 killed in Wayne County crash
One person died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, authorities stated.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
kscj.com
TWO HOURS FOR TRICK OR TREATING HALLOWEEN NIGHT
TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M MONDAY NIGHT. THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS PARENTS TO HAVE SAFE COSTUMES MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL WITH EYE HOLES LARGE ENOUGH FOR GOOD PERIPHERAL VISION. A RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG...
kscj.com
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER
ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
siouxlandproud.com
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
News Channel Nebraska
A ghost in Neihardt Hall: An investigation into the urban legend of Cora
WAYNE, Neb. -- A college in northeast Nebraska is home to one of Nebraska's most well-known ghost stories. Neihardt Hall on the campus of Wayne State College is home to the urban legend of Cora the Ghost. The legend goes that a student named Cora died in the basement storage...
