Laurel, NE

SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING MURDER CHARGES FOLLOWING A SHOOTING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE. 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF 2ND DEGREE MURDER, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY AND WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BURGLARY OF CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH BURGLARIZING THE CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL OF THE EPIPHANY CHURCH AT 1011 DOUGLAS STREET THURSDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED THERE AROUND 1 P.M. FOR A REPORT OF A MALE SUSPECT WHO HAD BROKEN OUT A WINDOW ON A DOOR TO GAIN ENTRY. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge

STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
STANTON, NE
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT FACING MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES

A GAYVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION IN YANKTON COUNTY. DAVID JAMES BROWN IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA, THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TWO COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND VIOLATION OF A DRUG FREE ZONE.
GAYVILLE, SD
GUNDERSON’S ROBBED IN SMASH & GRAB

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO MEN WERE WEARING MASKS AND CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 1P.M. THEY BROKE THE GLASS ON...
SIOUX CITY, IA
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident

WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
TWO HOURS FOR TRICK OR TREATING HALLOWEEN NIGHT

TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M MONDAY NIGHT. THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS PARENTS TO HAVE SAFE COSTUMES MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL WITH EYE HOLES LARGE ENOUGH FOR GOOD PERIPHERAL VISION. A RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG...
SIOUX CITY, IA
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER

ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
SIOUX CITY, IA
A ghost in Neihardt Hall: An investigation into the urban legend of Cora

WAYNE, Neb. -- A college in northeast Nebraska is home to one of Nebraska's most well-known ghost stories. Neihardt Hall on the campus of Wayne State College is home to the urban legend of Cora the Ghost. The legend goes that a student named Cora died in the basement storage...
WAYNE, NE

