Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49. He is five feet, six inches, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office foils two drug smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are allegedly caught trying to smuggle in drugs into the Webb County Jail on two separate occasions. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Correctional officers arrested Raul Moreno Uvalle, 29 and Bayron Sanchez Rodriguez, 32. The first incident happened on Sunday morning when officers...
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is behind bars for allegedly exposing himself to a young girl. Anthony Lee Reyes, 20 was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. His case stems from a call made to Webb County Sheriff Office on Monday. According to reports, deputies responded to...
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting citizens to a current wave of scam calls. In a recent Facebook post from Laredo Police, they say citizens have been receiving calls from scammers spoofing the department’s phone number and posing as police investigators. The unsuspecting persons are...
Paranormal team investigates KGNS building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every October, KGNS gets into the spooky spirit and for the past weeks, our Alex Cano followed a group of paranormal investigators who have made it their mission to record the unexplained phenomena. For the past 6 years, Torres Paranormal Investigators has been on a mission to...
LISD reports two active cases of COVID-19 among students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the coronavirus pandemic seems like it’s a thing of the past, the Laredo Independent School District is reporting two active cases of COVID-19 among its students. The board of director met on Monday morning where it came out that the cases involve an elementary...
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law enforcement chase ended in a rollover in north Laredo. Border Patrol says the driver of a black car tried to go around the checkpoint. When the agents tried to stop it, they sped away. The vehicle was found rolled over near the railroad tracks....
Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
Keep an eye on kid’s candy this Halloween!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With all Hollow’s Eve taking place this Monday, officials are also urging adults to keep an eye on the candy. The Laredo Police Department said kids should never eat homemade candy or homemade treats and always make sure its store bought and sealed tight. They...
Ryan Elementary holds second annual Trunk-or-Treat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school with 70 years of history celebrates a new Halloween tradition. For the second year, Ryan Elementary held its Trunk-or-Treat event. Students went to several booths on campus filled with candies and goodies. Each booth was decorated as a different theme. Nixon cheerleaders and the...
One injured in two vehicle crash Friday morning
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle crash is reported shortly after 10 a.m. Friday on Chihuahua street and Cedar avenue. According to reports, one of the vehicles did not stop at the red light causing the collision. One person is reported injured and taken to a local hospital. The...
Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo firefighters extinguished a massive warehouse fire in west Laredo more than 24 hours after it ignited. Saturday afternoon, the Laredo Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that they were able to put out the blaze that got started Friday morning. Officials have not said...
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a month since Laredo Police found a man dead inside a parked vehicle in north Laredo. KGNS has obtained the arrested affidavit and is learning more about what could have led to the shooting. On Monday Oct. 3, Alfredo Villarreal was found...
Governor Abbott visits Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Monday. The governor will be over at the RNC Hispanic Community Center rallying supporters to head to the polls. He’s scheduled to speak at 11:25 a.m. The center is located at 2402...
Educators bring out the Halloween spirit at Sanchez-Ochoa Elementary
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween celebrations continued at several Laredo schools on Monday morning. For the kiddos who might not be able to go trick or treating, Sanchez Ochoa Elementary brought the festivities to them. Over 500 students took part in the event. Local student Kourtney Mata said she...
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man with a violent history. Authorities are searching for Angel Montemayor III who is wanted on numerous charges including intoxication, manslaughter, and assault with a deadly weapon. Montemayor is eighteen...
Webb County Elections Office extends hours during last week of early voting
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the second week of the early voting period and the elections offices continues to encourage locals in Webb County to exercise their right to vote. The Webb County Elections Administrator, Jose Castillo believes that so far, it’s been a normal voting outcome, but he is expecting an even bigger turnout this week.
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the resident and his child. Laredo Police arrested Alex Magaña, 19, and charged him with injury to a child, burglary, and evading arrest. The incident was reported on Friday, Oct....
Showers along a cold front
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it feels like where waking up to a summer day humid and temperatures in the upper 70s. There are some changes headed our way today a cold front is expected to bring morning showers then clearing up becoming mostly sunny leaving behind cooler and drier air a high of 80.
