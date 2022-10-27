Olaparib and adavosertib work best when given sequentially for DNA-damage response mutations in advanced tumors

Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Routine test able to detect patients at high risk for blood cancers
BARCELONA, Spain — A routine test may be able to detect whether certain cancer patients are at high risk of developing additional blood cancers, new research reveals. Scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer research hospital in France, say blood samples — or liquid biopsies — can identify this greater risk. Prior research shows that tumors shed DNA into the blood, creating cell-free DNA (cfDNA).
Healthline
Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Shows Promise in Treating Advanced Skin Cancer
Researchers report that the immunotherapy drug Opdivo was effective against an advanced form of skin cancer in a clinical trial involving older adults. They said the drug boosted the immune system response against cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Experts say immunotherapy is showing promise in treating a variety of cancers. The...
MedicalXpress
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
MedicalXpress
A possible biological explanation for increased cancer risk in dense breasts
The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear gray. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
MedicalXpress
The use of DNA biomarkers for detecting early-stage HPV-positive oropharynx cancers has limitations
Oropharynx cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) have risen dramatically over the years, superseding tobacco use and heavy drinking as the primary driver of new cases. Fortunately, HPV-positive oropharynx cancers have an improved survival rate compared to other head and neck cancers, allowing for less intensive treatment options, especially if diagnosed at early stages.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
MedicalXpress
Anti-clotting pill may spare kids from frequent injections, blood tests, dietary changes
For children with rare heart conditions such as Kawasaki disease, heart failure or congenital heart defects that increase the risk of blood clots, a daily anti-clotting pill may safely allow them to avoid the frequent injections, blood tests and changes in diet and medication dosage required with currently approved treatments, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence approach may help identify melanoma survivors who face a high risk of cancer recurrence
Most deaths from melanoma—the most lethal form of skin cancer—occur in patients who were initially diagnosed with early-stage melanoma and then later experienced a recurrence that is typically not detected until it has spread or metastasized. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently developed...
MedicalXpress
Downregulation of senescence-associated secretory phenotype by knockdown of SFRP4 contributes to skin aging prevention
There is growing evidence that the appearance and texture of the skin that is altered during the aging process are considerably enhanced by the accumulation of senescent dermal fibroblasts. These senescent cells magnify aging via an inflammatory, histolytic, and senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP). Secreted frizzled-related protein 4 (SFRP4) was previously...
MedicalXpress
Study shows link between genetics and response to electroconvulsive therapy
Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is a treatment reserved for the most severe cases of depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Positive results are not guaranteed. Could genetic insight in the form of a patient's "polygenic risk score" help to predict whether electroconvulsive therapy will be effective for that patient?. That's the focus...
MedicalXpress
Seeking microscopic clues to beating deadly brain tumors
A critical new pathway to treating an aggressive brain tumor might be found in the complex diversity within the tumor tissue, according to a new paper by scientists from the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI). The CDI laboratory deeply analyzed tumor tissue using an advanced mass spectrometry...
Healthline
Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Paraneoplastic syndromes are groups of certain signs and symptoms that develop in some people with cancer. The name comes from the word “para” which means “alongside of,” and “neoplasm,” which means tumor. Some paraneoplastic syndromes develop when your immune system overreacts to a tumor...
News-Medical.net
Artificial intelligence-based method may help predict early-stage melanoma recurrence
Most deaths from melanoma-;the most lethal form of skin cancer-;occur in patients who were initially diagnosed with early-stage melanoma and then later experienced a recurrence that is typically not detected until it has spread or metastasized. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently developed an artificial...
Medical News Today
Inflammatory bowel disease: How suppressing gut bacteria may help ease symptoms
Inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic condition affecting gut health and digestion. It can be difficult for people to manage their symptoms. Part of the key to understanding inflammatory bowel disease is examining the makeup of the bacteria in the gut among people with inflammatory bowel disease. A recent study...
MedicalXpress
Newly designed molecule could help treat deadly lung condition
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a deadly condition. The only available therapies can slow disease progression, but they are not a cure and often cause intolerable side effects. Patients diagnosed with the disease will die within three to five years of diagnosis. "It is more lethal than most cancers," says Naftali Kaminski, MD, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Endowed Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary) at Yale School of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 and spike mRNA vaccines trigger different T-cell responses
The total magnitude of the T-cell responses induced by mRNA and inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are comparable; however, the similarity ends here, according to a new study led by Duke-NUS Medical School scientists. They found that the inactivated vaccines, which expose the immune system to the entire non-viable virus, elicit a...
MedicalXpress
On the trail of missing genes and cancer clues
Genetic mutations kick start cancers. Some mutations shuffle the genetic code, others come from the deletion of key genes. At La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), researchers have made a major breakthrough in understanding how deletion of the genes that encode TET proteins can lead to cancer growth. Their new study, published in Nature Communications, is the first to show the immediate consequences of deleting all three genes from the TET family in mouse embryonic stem cells.
MedicalXpress
Treating liver cancer
More than 41,000 new cases of primary liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, and more than 30,000 people will die of these diseases, according to the American Cancer Society. Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver,...
MedicalXpress
Reprogramming of immune cells shown to fight off melanoma
A new way of reprogramming our immune cells to shrink or kill off cancer cells has been shown to work in the otherwise hard to treat and devastating skin cancer, melanoma. The University of Bristol-led discovery, published in Advanced Science today, demonstrates a new way to clear early stage pre-cancerous and even late-stage tumor cells.
