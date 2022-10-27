Olaparib and adavosertib work best when given sequentially for DNA-damage response mutations in advanced tumors

For children with rare heart conditions such as Kawasaki disease, heart failure or congenital heart defects that increase the risk of blood clots, a daily anti-clotting pill may safely allow them to avoid the frequent injections, blood tests and changes in diet and medication dosage required with currently approved treatments, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.

