Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says

A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
B93

The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas

Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
TEXAS STATE
B93

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

18-wheeler carrying produce rolls over on I-37 South

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler full of produce rolled over on a San Antonio highway, stopping traffic early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 15100 block of Interstate 37 South. According to police, the big rig for an unknown reason...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

