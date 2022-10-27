Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says
A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
Early voting in San Antonio ends this week. Here's when you can vote.
Polling locations will be open 12 hours every day this week.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
tpr.org
Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio's Muertosfest
People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
Residents of 3 Texas Cities Have Big Potty Mouths
Residents in many U.S. cities have potty mouths, but a few Texas cities land on the Preply list of the worst swearers in the country. Believe it or not, but we swear on average, 21 times a day. Millennials and Gen Z folks swear more than baby boomers who only...
KSAT 12
Night before shooting at McDonalds, Erik Cantu evaded same SAPD officer who shot him: records
The San Antonio Police Department officer who shot Erik Cantu Jr. multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot had encountered the teenager the night before, according to SAPD records viewed by KSAT Investigates. Cantu evaded ex-SAPD officer James Brennand on Oct. 1 in the same maroon BMW sedan he...
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
news4sanantonio.com
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Bexar County authorities ask for assistance in identifying suspect
Authorities in Bexar County are searching for a suspect who broke into a home and sexually assaulted an individual on Monday.
KSAT 12
18-wheeler carrying produce rolls over on I-37 South
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler full of produce rolled over on a San Antonio highway, stopping traffic early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 15100 block of Interstate 37 South. According to police, the big rig for an unknown reason...
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
KSAT 12 anchor Mark Austin shares passion for fishing
Finding a work-life balance is important now more than ever. After the height of the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone inside their homes, many have now carried their newfound hobbies with them or have picked back up an activity they haven’t enjoyed in a while. For KSAT 12 anchor Mark...
Column: A&M-San Antonio plays a big role in serving its students
A&M-San Antonio recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of its Mays Center for Experiential Learning and Community Engagement, one of the ways the university's serves students.
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas congressman leads push for open enrollment outreach
As open enrollment for 2022 health care coverage approaches, there's a push to get more Texans insured.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0