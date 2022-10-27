ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The List

Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn

Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
hiphop-n-more.com

Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”

Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
KYLD WiLD 94.9

Kanye West Apologizes To The Jewish Community

The Balleralert posts a video of Kanye apologizing to the Jewish community. Here it is below. Kanye also deletes all of his old instagram posts and uploades an article that says, "Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West". Here it is below.
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper allegedly wanted to name 2018 Ye album ‘Hitler’

Speculation is mounting over whether Kanye West will be welcomed back onto Twitter after Elon Musk - a self-declared “free speech absolutist” - successfully took over the social media platform.Earlier in the week, a former executive who used to work with West alleged that he had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, and other sources told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of...
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.” In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent said that he’s “never seen anything like” what’s happening to West and declared that “its a wrap” for Ye’s career. The G-Unit boss shared a CNN report alleging that Yeezy once admired Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.  More from VIBE.comConsequence And Talib Kweli Go At It Over Kanye West SupportQuentin Tarantino Says There's...
msn.com

Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl

Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
The Guardian

Kanye West: no American icon has ever self-destructed so spectacularly

In 2009, Kanye West was riding high. 808s & Heartbreak – his fourth studio album and a marked departure from his soul-based, hip-hop sound – proved a resounding critical and commercial triumph. A foray into clothing design had culminated in a Paris fashion week sneaker show with Louis Vuitton and a shoe line with Nike, the first for a non-athlete.
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
The Independent

‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit

Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, alleging that “they hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.His remarks sparked widespread outrage and a lawsuit from Floyd’s family.In a video that was reportedly shot in Los Angeles over the weekend, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, stopped and answered some...
psychologytoday.com

The Self-Destruction of Kanye West

Kanye West's anti-Semitism is deeply disturbing, and so is his anti-Blackness. Kanye's anti-Black behavior and comments have been damaging for the Black community. Eurocentric paradigms of mental health can not adequately explain Kanye's mental health challenges. An Afrocentric conceptualization of mental health is needed. We need to talk about Kanye...
Complex

New Report Details Kanye West’s Alleged ‘Obsession’ With Hitler, Wanted to Name Album After Him

Sources who have worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West have claimed he’s long-held a fascination with Hitler. CNN reports that several people who have been close to Ye said he once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. “He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” said one business executive, who chose to remain anonymous. Those in his close circle were apparently “fully aware” of his alleged interest in Hitler, and four sources said his 2018 album Ye was at one point almost named Hitler.
The Ringer

The Decade in Lose-Lose Arguments About Kanye West

Nearly a decade ago, during the arena tour for Yeezus, Kanye West, now known as Ye, donned an MA-1 bomber jacket with a Confederate battle flag stitched prominently on the right sleeve. He also draped a full flag around his shoulders in photos à la Lil Jon on the Put Yo Hood Up album cover, and for good measure, Ye sold a couple of T-shirt designs incorporating the flag as tour merch. This was a fashion statement—and from an artist who took to the fashion industry with a vengeance in the 2010s. Ye wore his bomber jacket into a backlash—a quaint one, in retrospect—that pointed to the pro-slavery mission of the Confederacy and the common use of its flag in racial intimidation to this day. But Ye dug in his heels: “It’s my flag now,” he told a news radio station in Los Angeles.

