Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn
Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
hiphop-n-more.com
Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”
Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
What Did Kanye West Say That Was Antisemitic, and Has He Apologized?
The controversial star continues facing backlash, including with business partnerships ending over comments that are widely deemed to be antisemitic.
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Kanye West Apologizes To The Jewish Community
The Balleralert posts a video of Kanye apologizing to the Jewish community. Here it is below. Kanye also deletes all of his old instagram posts and uploades an article that says, "Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West". Here it is below.
howafrica.com
Jewish Teacher At Kanye West’s Donda Academy Resigns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts. According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.
Kanye West says he plans to have dinner with Donald Trump and welcome him onto Parler — and will also sign up to Truth Social
Kanye West has planned to have dinner with Donald Trump, he told Bloomberg. The rapper told Bloomberg he wants to invite Trump onto Parler, the right-wing app he agreed to buy. Ye also said he will sign up to Trump's social media app, Truth Social. Kanye West said he has...
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
Kanye West latest news: Rapper allegedly wanted to name 2018 Ye album ‘Hitler’
Speculation is mounting over whether Kanye West will be welcomed back onto Twitter after Elon Musk - a self-declared “free speech absolutist” - successfully took over the social media platform.Earlier in the week, a former executive who used to work with West alleged that he had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, and other sources told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of...
50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.” In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent said that he’s “never seen anything like” what’s happening to West and declared that “its a wrap” for Ye’s career. The G-Unit boss shared a CNN report alleging that Yeezy once admired Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler. More from VIBE.comConsequence And Talib Kweli Go At It Over Kanye West SupportQuentin Tarantino Says There's...
msn.com
Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl
Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
Kanye West: no American icon has ever self-destructed so spectacularly
In 2009, Kanye West was riding high. 808s & Heartbreak – his fourth studio album and a marked departure from his soul-based, hip-hop sound – proved a resounding critical and commercial triumph. A foray into clothing design had culminated in a Paris fashion week sneaker show with Louis Vuitton and a shoe line with Nike, the first for a non-athlete.
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’
A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit
Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, alleging that “they hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.His remarks sparked widespread outrage and a lawsuit from Floyd’s family.In a video that was reportedly shot in Los Angeles over the weekend, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, stopped and answered some...
AOL Corp
Former Trump advisor on Kanye West's antisemitic comments: 'It’s unacceptable'
Kanye West, who now is legally known as Ye, is buying conservative social media company Parler, a move following Instagram and Twitter’s decisions to suspend the rapper’s accounts over a series of widely condemned antisemitic posts. In an interview during Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on Monday, Former...
psychologytoday.com
The Self-Destruction of Kanye West
Kanye West's anti-Semitism is deeply disturbing, and so is his anti-Blackness. Kanye's anti-Black behavior and comments have been damaging for the Black community. Eurocentric paradigms of mental health can not adequately explain Kanye's mental health challenges. An Afrocentric conceptualization of mental health is needed. We need to talk about Kanye...
Complex
New Report Details Kanye West’s Alleged ‘Obsession’ With Hitler, Wanted to Name Album After Him
Sources who have worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West have claimed he’s long-held a fascination with Hitler. CNN reports that several people who have been close to Ye said he once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. “He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” said one business executive, who chose to remain anonymous. Those in his close circle were apparently “fully aware” of his alleged interest in Hitler, and four sources said his 2018 album Ye was at one point almost named Hitler.
The Ringer
The Decade in Lose-Lose Arguments About Kanye West
Nearly a decade ago, during the arena tour for Yeezus, Kanye West, now known as Ye, donned an MA-1 bomber jacket with a Confederate battle flag stitched prominently on the right sleeve. He also draped a full flag around his shoulders in photos à la Lil Jon on the Put Yo Hood Up album cover, and for good measure, Ye sold a couple of T-shirt designs incorporating the flag as tour merch. This was a fashion statement—and from an artist who took to the fashion industry with a vengeance in the 2010s. Ye wore his bomber jacket into a backlash—a quaint one, in retrospect—that pointed to the pro-slavery mission of the Confederacy and the common use of its flag in racial intimidation to this day. But Ye dug in his heels: “It’s my flag now,” he told a news radio station in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0