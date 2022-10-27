Don't vote mad, vote smart

This opinion column was submitted by RGJ columnist Sheila Leslie, who served in the Nevada Legislature from 1998 to 2012.

If you’re mad about the state of the economy and politicians who seem to care more about their campaign donors than their constituents, I get it. Filling up the car makes me anxious and irritable, and I’m not that thrilled with many of our choices on the ballot either.

But before you give up on voting this year or decide to select Nevada’s unique “none of the above” option in a fit of pique, take a deep breath. It might feel momentarily rewarding to express your frustration by sending a message to both major parties that you can’t stomach their candidates, but in the end you’re letting others do the work of selecting the best (or the least bad) candidate for you. And the results may be devastating to Nevada and our democracy.

You may have already voted during this first week of early voting as I did, either in person or by using the convenient and private mail-in ballot that Republicans want to take away from you. Voting by mail is so easy and secure, and you don’t have to worry about red-hat extremists trying to intimidate you as they monitor polling places for all that fraud that doesn’t exist.

If you’re a Trumpian Republican, you don’t need to read any further since your votes are predetermined. If you’re not a conspiracist or follower of the most narcissistic, inept and truly awful president our nation has ever endured, you can start your deliberations by removing all the Trump candidates from consideration. Why would you want officials more devoted to Trump than to you?

You’ll be in the good company of many members of the Nevada branch of the Laxalt family when you vote to retain our respected U.S. senator Catherine Cortez Masto. Adam Laxalt can’t hold a candle to her flame of experience, integrity, and advocacy for a state he barely knows.

It’s not always as obvious, however, where other Republican candidates stand. Some try to have it both ways by changing their opinions about Trump depending upon who is asking. I’m especially disappointed in candidates like Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a supposed law-and-order man who can’t shake his fealty to Trump even after he unleashed an insurrection on our Capitol that resulted in several deaths and serious injuries to police officers. He should — and probably does — know better, which just makes it worse as he panders to Trump, fearing a negative word from the former president will send his supporters fleeing.

In an early October debate with Gov. Steve Sisolak, Lombardo was asked if Trump was a “great” president and responded, “ I wouldn’t say great , I think he was a sound president.” He even agreed that Trump’s lies about election fraud undermine voter confidence in elections. But just a few days later, a chastened Lombardo was back on his leash, describing Trump as “ the greatest president ” during a campaign rally in Minden.

Other statewide Republican candidates have managed to avoid much mention of Trump during campaign season — but make no mistake, they too are on the Trump train.

Even Trump supporters ought to shudder at the thought of making unhinged Sigal Chattah our next attorney general or letting Michele Fiore anywhere near our money as state treasurer. And if you think election season is messy now, just imagine the chaos Jim Marchant will create if we allow him to be secretary of state. Do Nevada and yourself a favor and vote the Democratic slate for constitutional offices this year.

In local races, we’ve seen the same phenomena of Trump-loving and Trump-hiding candidates running for office. There’s no better example of a Trump acolyte than Commissioner Jeanne Herman, perhaps the most extreme election-denying official in Washoe County. She is supported by Robert Beadles, the increasingly deranged multimillionaire who's been accused of antisemitism ... who takes his guidance from a 1905 document, the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion" which outlines “tactics on how you overthrow governments.” Spend 20 minutes reading the investigative reporting on Beadles from KUNR Public Radio, The Nevada Independent and APM recounting Beadles’ advice to “Layer yourself in every part of government to essentially destroy it from within.” Beadles thinks “we need Christians in charge” and is willing to spend his sizeable fortune to make it so.

The alternative to Herman is challenger Ed Lyngar, a candidate who is hyperfocused on the needs of the North Valleys instead of QAnon conspiracies. Lyngar has earned endorsements and support from a wide variety of business and labor groups who are exhausted by Herman’s nonsense and poor performance as a commissioner. Lyngar has been endorsed by Herman’s Republican primary opponents and former Commissioner Joanne Bond, who believe he is highly preferable to another four years of Herman’s foolishness.

And then there are candidates who used to proclaim undying loyalty to Trump but are now more circumspect about their dear leader. One example is Sam Kumar, running in Assembly District 25 against high school teacher Selena La Rue Hatch. A former columnist for the Reno Gazette Journal, Kumar has made no secret of his Trump love, attacking a group of Republican state legislators as members of the “GOP surrender caucus” for working with Democratic legislators to increase education funding. He publicly denounced them as incompetent, deceptive — and even, gasp, “never-Trumpers” — who are “unfit for public office as a Republican.” Kumar is currently masquerading as a reasonable conservative but his policy positions, especially regarding election integrity, come right out of MAGA world.

These Republican candidates have had every opportunity to show us who they really are. Reject them and elect those who will put Nevada’s needs first instead of blindly following a failed president into the morass of lies and conspiracies, chaos and confusion.

