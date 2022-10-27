Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
How to enable dark mode with LibreOffice to make it easier on your eyes
LibreOffice remains one of the most popular Microsoft Office alternatives, an incredibly versatile text editor that’s free to download, and allows you to set it up exactly how you want. You can easily import files from other text editors, customize the appearance of every tool, and use a variety of macros. And, if you want to, you can even learn how to enable dark mode for a writing and editing experience that's far easier on the eyes.
Digital Trends
How to get the word count in Apple Pages
Whether out of necessity or curiosity, you may want to see the word count for a document you create. Along with the word count, you can view the page, paragraph, and character counts in the same spot. Here’s how to get the word count in Apple Pages on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
Digital Trends
Google Chrome gets one of Microsoft Edge’s best features
Google Chrome has announced new updates for its browser to make searching more effective without having to open a new tab or return to a previous page after inputting a new search. The Chrome sidebar feature comes just months after Microsoft introduced a similar feature to its own browser, Edge.
Digital Trends
The 10 best A.I. image generators to create art from text
A.I. image generators are becoming a hot topic online, but they are far from new. The technology for these tools has been around for some time. It is just reaching a point where they are more accessible to the everyday user. Some of these text-to-art generators are free, while some...
Digital Trends
This gaming PC inside a vintage radio is truly amazing
Here’s a truly unusual PC build. It’s a gaming PC inside a vintage 1940s Motorola radio case. And believe it or not, the thing actually works!. YouTuber Carter Hurd, who goes by AltaPowderDog on Reddit, is no stranger to builds that are off the beaten path. He’s built a PC tower out of concrete, 3D printed a stainless steel watch, and water-cooled a laptop.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 31: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#499)
Trying to solve Wordle #499 for October 31, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Happy Monday, everyone! Let’s kick off the week with an easy Wordle win to feed that win streak. Let’s try to get this one in under three guesses to really stick it to your Wordle friends and family.
Digital Trends
I used the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to relive my old PC gaming memories
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a spectacular 2-in-1 device. It’s easily billed as a capable smartphone, but the foldable also doubles as an Android tablet. It serves as a superior productivity device and packs the newest and most powerful hardware any Android device can sport. Despite its internal specifications, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been excluded from the purview of mobile gamers.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7
Lenovo has one of the widest ranges of 14-inch laptops around. Among its ThinkPad, Yoga, and Slim lineups, you can choose from a variety of different prices and features. The Slim 9i is the company’s premium consumer clamshell laptop, and the Yoga 9i is its premium 360-degree convertible 2-in-1.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 review: a multitasker’s dream machine
“The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 has a genuinely useful widescreen display and second panel, but its creative performance suffers from integrated graphics.”. Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus line has been home to some of its most interesting innovations. In its second generation, for example, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 incorporated a 12-inch e-ink display into the lid of a 13-inch ultraportable. But the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 goes in a completely different direction.
Digital Trends
Nvidia RTX 4080 is almost here — with wildly varying prices
Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4080 16GB GPU is set to release on November 16, but some retailers have already started listing the card online. Including releases from Nvidia itself, as well as many of its board partners, these listings give us some insight into how the card is going to be priced upon release.
Digital Trends
Everyone agrees, XGIMI is the top manufacturer of Android smart projectors
This content was produced in partnership with XGIMI. XGIMI, best known for its high-quality home theater and smart entertainment projectors, has integrated Android TV into all of its devices. That’s not something you normally see with projectors, which often require a host of other accessories and gear to unlock their full potential. Most home theater projectors, for example, are just that and merely function as a passthrough player, so you’ll still need a streaming media device or internet-enabled smartphone to watch content. That’s not the case at all with XGIMI’s offerings, such as the HORIZON Pro, Elfin, or Halo+, all of which are ready to go right out of the box.
Digital Trends
Bad news — Apple could delay new Macs and MacBooks until 2023
Nearly everyone has been expecting another Apple event in November, but a new rumor suggests that the Macs and MacBooks with M2 Pro, Max, Ultra, and Extreme chips won’t be arriving until 2023. In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the Bloomberg writer claims Apple decided to hold off...
Digital Trends
Save $200 on this 32-inch Samsung 4K gaming monitor
If you’re looking for one of the best monitor deals, we’ve found it. Right now, over at Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K gaming monitor for $1,100. Normally priced at $1,300, you save $200 off the usual price. While this is still one of the more premium gaming monitor deals around, if you can afford it, you won’t regret it. Here’s why it’s so great.
Digital Trends
Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad review: $249 of weirdness
“The Magic Keyboard Folio is a fascinating new addition to Apple's accessory lineup, even if a few odd choices prevent it from achieving true greatness.”. The iPad (2022) is an important tablet for a few different reasons. It marks the biggest redesign ever for the baseline iPad, is the first one with a landscape front-facing camera, and helps move Apple closer to an all-USB-C future. It’s also the iPad that Apple has used to introduce its new Magic Keyboard Folio.
Digital Trends
Ring Video Doorbell 4 vs. Nest Doorbell Wired
If you’re looking for a new video doorbell, you’ve probably stumbled across Ring and Nest. Both companies are churning out popular smart home products, but few are as appealing as the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Nest Doorbell Wired. The two doorbells bring heaps of functionality to the table, with plenty of crossover on their stat sheets.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
It’s not often that laptop technology and marketing converge to produce so many excellent value options for laptop buyers, but now is one of those times. The Apple MacBook Air M1 has been superseded by the M2 version, and yet it remains an excellent laptop with outstanding performance, a solid build quality, and excellent battery life at a relatively affordable $1,000 price. The HP Envy x360 13 is also well-built and offers solid performance with great battery life (for a Windows laptop), and it can be purchased for as little as $700.
Digital Trends
Serious Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 5 camera test shows if it’s time to upgrade
The Google Pixel 5 is, and remains, a great phone. But at this point, it’s coming up on being two years old, and the pull of a brand-new smartphone may be getting too hard to resist. The newly released Pixel 7 is the most obvious upgrade, and in terms of hardware and design, it’s a big step forward.
Digital Trends
Some Quest Pro early adopters are shipping it back to Meta
The new Quest Pro, like any potentially groundbreaking device, is guaranteed to have customers that aren’t loving life on the bleeding edge of technology. Even VR enthusiasts have been caught off-guard by some of Meta’s decisions with its productivity headset. Reddit user Letitcollapse expressed that they’ve owned Quest...
Digital Trends
Grab a 48-inch OLED TV for only $570 with this Amazon deal
If you’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, here’s an offer from among Amazon’s OLED TV deals that may be too good for you to ignore — a 14% discount for the 48-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV that brings its price down by $95 to a more affordable $570, from its original price of $665. There’s no telling when the price cut will end though, so if you think this OLED TV will look amazing in your living room, you should act fast and make the purchase immediately.
Comments / 0