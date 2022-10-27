ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7NOw_0ipGbeQt00

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City.

Toney was drafted in the first round by the Giants last year and is under contract through the 2024 season with a fifth-year team option. That makes the trade relatively low risk for the Chiefs, who still have eight selections in next year's draft.

Toney only has two catches for no yards this season in part because of a right hamstring injury he sustained in training camp. He tweaked the injury in Week 2 against Carolina, then hurt his left hamstring in practice earlier this month.

The Chiefs are off this week, which could give Toney time enough to recover - and learn their playbook - before they begin the second half of the season against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Giants were eager to gain draft capital for Toney, who had been bypassed on the depth chart in New York, while the Chiefs were eager to gain a high-upside wide receiver signed for the next two years. Their top two wide receivers, Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster, are scheduled to become free agents after this season.

Toney has only appeared in 12 of a possible 24 games because of injuries and a bout with COVID-19. He has 41 catches for 420 yards, including a game against Dallas last year in which he caught 10 passes for 189 yards.

The Chiefs also had been looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. They had recently inquired about Elijah Moore, who had requested a trade from the Jets, and Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody

A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood. Police say it happened Saturday morning at 4:14 a.m. in the 800 hundred block of Atlantic Street near Iranistan Avenue. Justice Hunter, 23, of Bridgeport, was taken Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

88-year-old’s wallet stolen while shopping with GPS tracker inside

Trips to Target were frequent for Cheryl Baity and her 88-year-old mother Jeanie Plant, both of Darien. But what happened Oct. 12 was a first. “I was looking in the purse department, and these two men were talking to me, and they were trying to get a present for their mother for her birthday, and I was trying to help them,” explained Plant.
DARIEN, CT
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy