This post was updated Oct. 30 at 9:55 p.m. The Bruins will play in their final event in tropical fashion before going on a winter hiatus. UCLA women’s golf will be competing at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview at the Nanea Golf Club on the island of Hawaii from Monday to Wednesday. The three-round tournament will be the Bruins’ final event of the fall season as they face off against the entire Pac-12 and host school Hawai’i.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO