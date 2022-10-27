ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

DA: Medford man sentenced to 3.5 years for 'cruel and inhumane violence' against day laborers

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Medford man was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for kidnapping and attacking day laborers in September 2021.

Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says Christopher Cella, 20, picked up three separate workers over a two-day span in both Farmingville and Medford.

Tierney says Cella committed "cruel and inhumane violence" against the victims.

He has been charged with several hate crimes including strangulation in the second degree as a hate crime and assault in the third degree as a hate crime.

