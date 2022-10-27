Read full article on original website
YMBFKM
4d ago
After he is released by tomorrow, he'll probably lawyer up and sue the Louis Vitton store for putting a window where he wanted to run.
Reply(1)
17
Wi Li
3d ago
it's time to start euthanizing these criminals and start a judge dredd program so honest hard working American's can live in peace.
Reply
11
Erthwjim
3d ago
“If these guys are caught, they go to court, they go through the process, but what are the repercussions?” that's the issue, the police can increase crackdowns, but if the courts don't back them up, it becomes a moot point.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Related
Suspects who held Kirkland woman at gunpoint inside her home charged
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The two men accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint inside her Kirkland home were charged with first-degree robbery Monday, Oct. 31. Bubacarr Touray, also charged with first-degree rape, is being held on $750,000 bail. Muhammad Sesay is being held on $500,000 bail. Around 1 a.m....
Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree
South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel: A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
Seattle Police said this isn't a 'random homicide' but didn't offer anymore details about the case.
KOMO News
Police investigating break-in at Olympia cannabis shop
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two recent pot shop burglaries involve a car plowing through a storefront and the suspects going only after merchandise, and no cash. Law enforcement will be looking into whether the cases could be connected, according to Tacoma police. The Green Lady cannabis shop in Olympia got...
Police say arrest made in Georgetown murder investigation
Seattle police say they have arrested a 42-year-old man for the double murder of a man and woman in Georgetown. He was booked into the King County jail for investigation of homicide. Police posted in their blotter, a 911 caller reported two down subjects in an apartment in the 6100...
KOMO News
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood. According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in a unit inside the Martin Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue South.
Thief Slams Face Into Door While Trying To Steal From Bellevue Store
'Brazen is the perfect word for it,' the Bellevue Police captain said.
KOMO News
Man arrested in connection to double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is behind bars Monday morning accused in the deaths of two people in a Georgetown apartment Sunday afternoon. Seattle police said officers booked John Marcel Williams 42-year-old man into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide. Police said they do not believe this to be a random homicide.
KOMO News
Kent Police investigating homicide on East Hill
KENT, Wash. — Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Saturday in East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd St. Neighbors told officials that they heard gunshots coming from a nearby house. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was badly...
q13fox.com
Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on Saturday
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood late Saturday night. Officers were called to a home near 142nd Pl SE and SE 282nd St just after 10 p.m. Saturday, responding to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, people directed them to a 45-year-old...
Tri-City Herald
Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard
Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large
Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
KING-5
Men charged in rape and robbery of Kirkland woman
Bubacarr Touray, also charged with first-degree rape, is being held on $750,000 bail. Muhammad Sesay is being held on $500,000 bail.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigate after a man was shot inside his Belltown apartment
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot inside his Belltown apartment Friday evening. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot. Police responded to his apartment near the corner of Blanchard St. and 4th Ave. and found him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
'Guns for Gift Cards Exchange' hosted by Kirkland police
KIRKLAND, Wash. — For the third time this year, the Kirkland Police Department hosted a "Guns for Gift Cards Exchange" at its headquarters on Saturday. The goal is to make sure unwanted guns don't end up in the wrong hands. "Pretty cool idea, I would've did it for free...
nbc16.com
VIDEO: Store robbed for 4th time in 6 months, owner desperate for relief
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A popular video game store in Seattle was the target of crime again Monday night. This time, the thief reportedly confronted workers at Pink Gorilla Games in the Chinatown International District (CID) with a gun while pretending to check out. Owners said it’s the first time...
q13fox.com
Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop
Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
redmond-reporter.com
Big drug bust; unvaxxed firefighters return to work; teens steal car and fire gun | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, three Kent men are among 17 people facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills; firefighters at South King Fire and Rescue who were let go because of the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work; four juveniles were arrested in an incident involving gunshots, a stolen car and a pursuit.
q13fox.com
Former JBLM colonel sentenced for beating wife in front of their kids, causing armed standoff: docs
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Colonel was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for assaulting his wife while armed with a firearm, and causing a standoff with police back in 2020. Colonel Owen Ray, a former chief of staff at JBLM, was convicted...
Comments / 18