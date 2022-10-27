ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

YMBFKM
4d ago

After he is released by tomorrow, he'll probably lawyer up and sue the Louis Vitton store for putting a window where he wanted to run.

Wi Li
3d ago

it's time to start euthanizing these criminals and start a judge dredd program so honest hard working American's can live in peace.

Erthwjim
3d ago

“If these guys are caught, they go to court, they go through the process, but what are the repercussions?” that's the issue, the police can increase crackdowns, but if the courts don't back them up, it becomes a moot point.

