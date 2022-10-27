Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twins Rumored To Have Been Killed By Older BrotherStill UnsolvedWillow Creek, CA
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
New Degree at HSU: Social Work AdministrationHardin-Simmons UniversityArcata, CA
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
kymkemp.com
Garberville’s 35th Annual Halloween Festival Will Include a Flash Mob
TIME: 3:00PM – 4:45PM. WHERE: Main Street Garberville Under The Town Clock. -Contest will happen at Jacob Garber Square at the town clock. -PLUS be on the look out for the FLASH MOB, you won’t want to miss it!. Cash Prizes:. 1st place – $50.00. 2nd place...
kymkemp.com
Maggie is an Older Calico Cat Looking for a Loving Home
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Maggie is an older, calico cat looking for a stable place to land. If you’re looking to add a pet to your life,...
kymkemp.com
Jackson: ‘Still Spunky’
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. This 7-year-old, black and brown brindle German Shepherd Dog mix is available for adoption at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Staff...
kymkemp.com
Free Large Item Dump Day in Willow Creek on November 5th
Caltrans, the Willow Creek Community Services District (CSD), and the Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce will host a free large item Dump Day. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Jam is Humboldt’s Premier Social Media-Driven Underwear Designer to Celebrities and Van Lifers
For the first time in her life, Jamisha “Jam” Jamison is not on food stamps. And that’s because she was able to merge her creativity with her hustle. Under the Instagram handle @studio_ten_fifteen_, the 40-year old Eureka resident sells underwear internationally. “I’ve sold sets to people in...
kymkemp.com
Leon’s Car Care Center’s Mike Marlin Receives Advanced Training
Mike Marlin, a 29-year employee at Leon’s Car Care Center, recently attended advanced training at Hunter Engineering and received a certificate in automobile alignment. According to Leon’s General Manager Dale Warmuth, Hunter Engineering located in Bridgeton Missouri is a global authority in alignment, both for equipment manufacturing and training of experienced technicians like Marlin. Warmuth added, “Proper alignment means your vehicle drives straight and does not shake. It’s important for the health of your automobile and it extends the life of your tires.”
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Symphony and All Seasons Orchestra Join Forces – First Concert on November 5
Two long established musical entities, All Seasons Orchestra and Humboldt Symphony, have joined forces to present the new Partnership in Music Orchestra. PMO will present its first ever concert at 2 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt campus in Arcata. The theme of the concert is “Tell Me a Story.” The orchestra will retell some of the most famous stories of all time through lavishly orchestrated music.
kiem-tv.com
Willow Creek Assault
WILLOW CREEK, CA. – Theft turns into assault in the Willow Creek area. Humboldt county sheriff deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after a report of an assault. The 22 year old victim was being treated for moderate injuries. The suspect 23 year old Dante Bade Rhoades was...
kymkemp.com
Blue Lake Rancheria Endorses Julie Ryan for Humboldt Community Services District
Press release from Julie Ryan for Humboldt Community Services District:. I am proud to announce that I have received the endorsement of the Blue Lake Rancheria. Running for one of the open seats on the HCSD Board was inspired by knowing other Community Services Districts have active water and open space conservation programs.
kymkemp.com
EPD Reminds Drivers and Pedestrians to Use Caution During Halloween Festivities
As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,” Eureka Police Department, Chief Todd Jarvis said. “If your night involves drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Even one drink can impair judgement.”
kymkemp.com
Surprise Finding Shows Coho Surviving Even in Temperatures Much Warmer Than Optimum
Press release from the Eel River Recovery Project:. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) has monitored water temperature throughout the Eel River watershed, checked flow conditions and also documented fish life since 2012. The group’s temperature monitoring program is driven by volunteer interest and energy, and streams surveyed include the South Fork Eel River and selected tributaries in southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino County.
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
kymkemp.com
Local Road Safety Plan Workshop in Arcata on November 2nd
The City of Arcata Engineering Department, in collaboration with the Redwood Community Action Agency, is planning a Local Road Safety Plan Community Workshop at the D Street Neighborhood Center, 1301 D St. in Arcata from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The City of Arcata has received...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Hospitalized, One Arrested Following Shoplifting-Inspired Brawl at Willow Creek Gas Station, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 29, 2022, at about 8:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a local hospital for the report of an assault that had occurred earlier that evening in the Willow Creek area. At the hospital, deputies contacted...
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Fortuna’s Rohner Park Saturday
Human skeletal remains were found near a hiking trail in Fortuna’s Rohner Park on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving a 9-1-1 call, a deputy coroner was dispatched to the scene to recover the remains, Public Information Specialist Samantha Karges said in an emailed statement to the Outpost.
kymkemp.com
Thirty or More Tenants in Manila Scheduled to be ‘Forcibly Removed’ from Their Homes Wednesday
On October 26, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a Writ of Removal to Linda Potts, the property owner of about six acres on Stamp Lane in the coastal town of Manila between Eureka and Arcata. The Writ of Removal gives residents of the unlicensed and unpermitted RV park until Wednesday, November 2, to vacate entirely, remove all their possessions, their livestock, and RV homes. The approximately twelve RVs house about thirty residents–some elderly, disabled, and young children– who were not notified they would be removed by the landowner or Sheriff’s Office in advance. One occupant discovered the removal action after speaking with the Sheriff’s Department when they delivered the notice last Wednesday and then he alerted the other tenants of the pending forced removal.
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
kymkemp.com
Dangerous Levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) Toxins Have Been Detected in Mussels from Humboldt
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from Humboldt and San Luis Obispo counties. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin. The California...
Comments / 0