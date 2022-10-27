Read full article on original website
theburgnews.com
Night Watch: Volunteers dedicate 25 years of research to PA’s tiniest owls
It felt like a mysterious meeting of a secret club. One of the first rules? We had to arrive before sunset. Seven of us gathered in cabin No. 4, deep in the woods of northern Dauphin County. There was a full moon rising. It was Oct. 10—the first meeting of...
DCNR set to flood eastern Pa. stream for whitewater boaters
Millions of gallons of water will rush down Tohickon Creek on Nov. 5-6 when the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) releases water from Lake Nockamixon. The rush of water from the dam in Nockamixon State Park will create whitewater boating conditions downstream through Ralph Stover State Park...
Pennsylvania’s Accomac Inn, famous for its ghostly lore, awaits new inhabitants
“Whatever happened here in the past, you can still feel it.”
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
abc27.com
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County reaches landmark: 20,000 acres preserved in perpetuity
Justin Bollinger remembers stories about how difficult it was for his grandfather to lose the family farm through eminent domain proceedings to build Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve in 1970. “It was really tough for my grandfather because he was born and raised in the farm home and he worked on...
This Fairy Tale State Park in Pennsylvania is like Something from a Dream
Pennsylvania is home to 121 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as the Cook Forest State Park Known as being one of the best nature preserves in Pennsylvania, you're going to want to spend the entire day here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.
Bacon Fest cooking up packed weekend for 11th annual festival in Easton
Can you hear that? That sizzling? It’s growing ever-nearer, which can only mean one thing: Pennsylvania’s biggest celebration of bacon is right around the corner. PA Bacon Fest returns for year No. 11 this coming weekend, taking over downtown Easton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. What is there to say about Bacon Fest that hasn’t been said already? Eastonians and nearby bacon fans have 14 hours to consume as much salt-cured pork in as many different ways as they can, while also enjoying everything else Easton’s biggest annual festival has to offer.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wawa to hold grand opening and hoagie-making contest Thursday at store on Route 940 in Mount Pocono
Wawa will hold a grand opening Thursday at its new 3190 Route 940, Mount Pocono, store. The store will open at 8 a.m., with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Wawa T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers, while supplies last. The Monroe County store is the 32nd...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk thrilled and chilled
It was a history lesson like no other Saturday night during the ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk. From skeletal legs found in the building that once made coffins to examining the noose and cuff railings outside of the Old Jail Museum, our tour guide gave us all the gruesome history of Jim Thorpe's past.
WNEP-TV 16
All treats, no tricks — Back Down the Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's no secret — for kids, Halloween is all about the candy. But no matter your age, the holiday can bring quite a bit of joy. Mike Stevens stops to appreciate the day as we travel Back Down The Pennsylvania Road.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?
The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat Amish buffet in Pennsylvania should be put on your list of places to eat.
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Halloween; Penn State cold case; new restaurants: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 65; Low: 55. Cloudy. Cold case: In 2001, Penn State student Cindy Song, dressed as a bunny, got back to her apartment after partying on Halloween. She was never heard from again. Does money = votes?: New campaign finance reports show that Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro has outspent...
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday
HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
Bucks County Native — Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania — Named President of Rosemont College
Jim Cawley.Image via Rosemont College. The Rosemont College Board of Trustees has named Interim President Jim Cawley as the college’s 15th President. Cawley has served in an interim capacity since June 21, and his contract has been extended to June 30, 2028.
