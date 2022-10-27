ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Bacon Fest cooking up packed weekend for 11th annual festival in Easton

Can you hear that? That sizzling? It’s growing ever-nearer, which can only mean one thing: Pennsylvania’s biggest celebration of bacon is right around the corner. PA Bacon Fest returns for year No. 11 this coming weekend, taking over downtown Easton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. What is there to say about Bacon Fest that hasn’t been said already? Eastonians and nearby bacon fans have 14 hours to consume as much salt-cured pork in as many different ways as they can, while also enjoying everything else Easton’s biggest annual festival has to offer.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk thrilled and chilled

It was a history lesson like no other Saturday night during the ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk. From skeletal legs found in the building that once made coffins to examining the noose and cuff railings outside of the Old Jail Museum, our tour guide gave us all the gruesome history of Jim Thorpe's past.
JIM THORPE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?

The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hwy.co

Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday

HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy