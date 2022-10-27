Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival AttendeesMae A.Houston, TX
World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 postponed due to rain, entire series pushed back one day
MLB postponed Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies due to rain in Philadelphia. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the move. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait. Game 3 will now be played on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.
Astros' Justin Verlander makes obscene gesture to Phillies fans heading into Citizens Bank Park
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird to Phillies fans watching the road team's bus pull into Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Video: Astros icons Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell team up for first pitch
The 2022 Houston Astros are one of the more talented teams of the century, led by likely future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve alongside young stars Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña. Another pair of impressive Astros joined the team on the field before Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday.
Astros catcher caught using illegal bat in Game 1 of World Series
Catcher Martín Maldonado was caught using an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. Maldonado went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the game.
World Series send-off: Houston Astros headed to Philadelphia for Games 3-5
HOUSTON – Ahead of World Series Game 3 on Monday, the Houston Astros have packed up their gear and headed to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at their homestand. According to the Astros in a Tweet, fans were invited to send off the Astros as they head to the airport on Sunday.
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule bracket as Astros respond vs. Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series now shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday.
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies game times, dates, odds, TV channel with Game 2 on Saturday
The 2022 World Series got started Friday night with the Philadelphia Phillies erasing a five-run deficit to beat the Houston Astros in Game 1. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was the hero in Game 1, hitting a game-winning home run in the 10th inning. Houston will try to bounce back in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.
World Series Game 3: Phillies-Astros time, TV channel, starting pitchers after Monday rainout
The 2022 World Series is headed to Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros split Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park over the weekend, so the World Series is now a best-of-five series as it shifts to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3-5. Game 3 was rained out Monday night and the series will pick back up Tuesday.
