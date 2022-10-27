ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

3d ago

This city is so sad. Not enough police for crime but we have enough to write tickets for brake tags. We laugh about this sometimes but in reality this is so heartbreaking. God help us

22
Bigg James
4d ago

Can't get Crime under control but we're going to get for a brake tag N.O.P.D IS THE SORRIEST DEPARTMENT OF ALL PARISHES

25
Meme9
3d ago

Can’t stop the carjackings, shootings and burglaries of residences and businesses….but we are gonna start checking your brake tags. Yep that makes absolutely no sense. I’m guessing the cities revenue is way down. Such hypocrisy.

NEW ORLEANS, LA

