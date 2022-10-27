Read full article on original website
Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office investigating crash in Machias where a 17 year old died
MACHIAS, N.Y. — An accident in Machias over the weekend is being investigated after one teen died and two other occupants are in the hospital. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl died after the vehicle she was in lost control at a sharp intersection and left the road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Hamburg police asking for public's assistance in locating missing man
Police said 92-year-old Harry Rush Jr. was last seen by his family at his residence around 1 a.m. Monday.
Niagara SPCA asks for public assistance locating man facing animal abuse charge
Humane Officers for the Niagara SPCA obtained an arrest warrant Friday for Silsby who faces a felony animal abuse charge. He allegedly fled his Lockport home the same day.
wnynewsnow.com
17-Year-Old Dies In Weekend Vehicle-Crash
MACHAS, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old girl died over the weekend following a vehicle-crash in Cattaraugus County. The single-vehicle accident happened on Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Machas. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims are listed in...
East Aurora man sentenced for assaulting trooper during DWI arrest
An East Aurora man has been sentenced for assaulting a trooper during a DWI arrest in Colden in April 2020.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate early morning homicide on Weld St.
Police are investigating the shooting death of a young man early Tuesday morning on Weld Street near Scio Street. They say it happened around 3:45 this morning. The victim is a man in his late teens or early 20s. Police also say around the same time, a second shooting victim...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
13 WHAM
NYSP investigating overnight homicide in Wayne County
Wayne County, N.Y. — The New York State Police, the Village of Newark Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Saturday. Police say the homicide took place on Murray Street in the Village of Newark around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. When...
rochesterfirst.com
State police investigating Wayne Co. murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement officers are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced. The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that...
Batavia man facing rape, drug possession charges
He's scheduled to return to court on November 15.
Two teenagers shot in Buffalo Saturday night
The two 16-year-olds were shot outside a house and taken to ECMC, where police say they are both stable.
Niagara Falls Police locate missing 12-year-old
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department reports that they have located a missing 12-year-old, Rhamelle Jackson. Jackson was last seen in Niagara Falls on Friday, Oct. 21. Recent sightings suggest he may be in the area of 27th and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls or the area of Utica and Main […]
Deadly Parma crash victim identified
One person is dead after a single car crash on Route 104 in Parma.
13 WHAM
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend multiple times in Newark
Newark, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a violent domestic dispute in the village of Newark. Deputies say 29-year-old Casey McCabe is now in custody, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the leg multiple times at their home on West Miller Street. The victim was taken...
Amherst Police identify found male
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged
Buffalo, NY – Four teenagers were killed, and one was seriously injured in a stolen Kia in Buffalo driven by a 16-year-old male. Authorities suspect the incident may be related to a trend on Tik-Tok called the Kia challenge. In that challenge, teens are encouraged to break into Kia vehicles and hotwire them using a USB cable and a screwdriver. According to the Buffalo police, the 16-year-old was driving the car, which was reported stolen earlier. He was driving inbound Kensington Expressway when the crash occurred near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from The post 4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
12-year-old accused of robbing M&T Bank
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Friday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the boy reportedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue where he passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The boy reportedly left with […]
nyspnews.com
Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI
On October 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Pitillo., 58, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 33 in the town of Cheektowaga, Pitillo was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Pitillo had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Pitillo had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Pitillo was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
West Seneca man sentenced in connection to stealing from home improvement stores
The district attorney's office announced a West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge in connection to stealing from home improvement stores.
