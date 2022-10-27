ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

wnynewsnow.com

17-Year-Old Dies In Weekend Vehicle-Crash

MACHAS, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old girl died over the weekend following a vehicle-crash in Cattaraugus County. The single-vehicle accident happened on Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Machas. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims are listed in...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate early morning homicide on Weld St.

Police are investigating the shooting death of a young man early Tuesday morning on Weld Street near Scio Street. They say it happened around 3:45 this morning. The victim is a man in his late teens or early 20s. Police also say around the same time, a second shooting victim...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County

NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

NYSP investigating overnight homicide in Wayne County

Wayne County, N.Y. — The New York State Police, the Village of Newark Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Saturday. Police say the homicide took place on Murray Street in the Village of Newark around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. When...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

State police investigating Wayne Co. murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement officers are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced. The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls Police locate missing 12-year-old

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department reports that they have located a missing 12-year-old, Rhamelle Jackson. Jackson was last seen in Niagara Falls on Friday, Oct. 21. Recent sightings suggest he may be in the area of 27th and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls or the area of Utica and Main […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police identify found male

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
AMHERST, NY
Shore News Network

4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged

Buffalo, NY – Four teenagers were killed, and one was seriously injured in a stolen Kia in Buffalo driven by a 16-year-old male. Authorities suspect the incident may be related to a trend on Tik-Tok called the Kia challenge. In that challenge, teens are encouraged to break into Kia vehicles and hotwire them using a USB cable and a screwdriver. According to the Buffalo police, the 16-year-old was driving the car, which was reported stolen earlier. He was driving inbound Kensington Expressway when the crash occurred near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from The post 4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

12-year-old accused of robbing M&T Bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Friday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the boy reportedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue where he passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The boy reportedly left with […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI

On October 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Pitillo., 58, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 33 in the town of Cheektowaga, Pitillo was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Pitillo had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Pitillo had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Pitillo was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

