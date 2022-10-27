Lisa Core case: Trial postponed for woman charged in crash that killed siblings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with murder in a December crash that killed two siblings won’t stand trial until next year.

On Thursday, the trial of Lisa Core, which had been scheduled for next month, was postponed to Feb. 6.

Core, 47, was allegedly under the influence of prescription medications when her car went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond way and hit siblings JJ Malone, 19 and Caylee Brown, 10 . Both were declared dead at the scene.

Core is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving on a license suspended for DUI and failing to provide proof of insurance. She has two prior DUI convictions.

If convicted, she faces a life term in prison.

The crash pinned Core in her car, which became stuck between a brick wall and a telephone pole. She told police she lost consciousness and “ just went out of it while I was driving .”

Amphetamine, methamphetamine and clonazepam were found in Core’s blood, the meth at a level high enough a numerical value could not be given, according to testimony at an earlier hearing.

At Core’s preliminary hearing, an officer testified she had “thick and slurred” speech and appeared to have trouble with her coordination. The officer said Core was experiencing difficulty as she attempted to grab a pill on the floor of her Buick LaCrosse, where multiple pills and pill bottles were strewn.

Core told police she took prescription medication 30 minutes before the crash, according to reports.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.