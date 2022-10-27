Read full article on original website
kmvt
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday Yellow Brick Café hosted a drag brunch and bingo, an all-ages event with drag queen performances accompanied by bingo and a bite. Events like these have been under the spotlight across the country, and here in Idaho, there is even some talk of legislation seeking to limit or eliminate performances like these altogether.
kmvt
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are looking for a haunted Halloween experience this weekend, one Jerome man has an opportunity for you. Michael Peck says he has always loved scaring people, and a few years ago he had the idea to open up his yard, and shop, for a few days near Halloween and created the haunted shop.
kmvt
Beyond the grocery store, a local Dairy Farmer is bringing more options to the dinner table
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home Dairy Farmer is offering up a different buying option when it comes to your dairy products. Every Monday, Todd Vandervorst, from Provider Farms, brings raw milk products, goat milk, yogurt, cheese and more to different communities throughout the Magic Valley, including Glenn’s Ferry, Jerome, Twin Falls and Burley.
Post Register
Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
kmvt
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
Two people die, two injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police are investigating a double fatal crash on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection of Maughan Road. A 60-year-old Hansen man with a 58-year-old male passenger, also from Hansen, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2008 Cadillac STS when a female juvenile driver with juvenile female passenger in a 2014...
