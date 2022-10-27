WHITING, Iowa — One man was injured and part of I-29 was shut down Sunday night when a car collided with a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia. The Iowa State Patrol says the car, driven by 43-year-old Chad Miller of Edgerton, Minnesota, was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-29 about three miles south of Whiting just before 10 p.m. Sunday night when it hit the semi causing it to roll over. The presence of the ammonia caused I-29 to be closed for several hours with traffic diverted while the scene was cleaned up.

WHITING, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO