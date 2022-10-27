Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siouxlandnews.com
2022 Haunted Lodge Party a huge success for Camp High Hopes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Saturday night was one for the clowns at the haunted circus. That was the theme for this year's Haunted Lodge Party benefitting Camp High Hopes. This is their biggest fundraiser each year to help give campers of all ages and abilities experiences they will never forget all year round.
siouxlandnews.com
Hairball returns to Tyson Events Center in February
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hairball returns to Sioux City for a night of rock & roll anthems at the Tyson Events Center. The celebration of arena rock will take place on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City gym holds puppy and kitten yoga sessions
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City gym held a special event today to raise money for Noah's Hope animal rescue. Big Iron Gym held its second yoga session this year that features puppies and kittens that are in search of a new home. The event was such a success last time, Big Iron Gym opened two sessions that both sold out in a matter of days; with all proceeds being donated back to Noah's Hope.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Musketeers raise $100k for UnityPoint Heath St. Luke's during Pink in the Rink
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are making a huge donation to the oncology services at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's. The Musketeers' "Pink in the Rink" fundraiser this year smashed past records this year netting $100,000. Even an auction of game-worn jerseys set a new record with the last jersey selling for more than $21,000.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Railroad Museum hosts Halloween at the Roundhouse
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Halloween at the Roundhouse at the Sioux City Railroad Museum was overtaken by trick-or-treaters on Sunday. The two-day event recorded the highest attendance since the start of this festival several years ago. The festival includes trick or treating, hayrack rides, box car hobo storytellers, a...
siouxlandnews.com
Trick-or-Treat hours announced for Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In Sioux City and South Sioux City, Halloween trick-or-treating is from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31st. Remember, if you're out collecting candy, stick to the sidewalks and bring a flashlight. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when driving through neighborhoods on...
siouxlandnews.com
Sgt. Bluff "Spooky Fest" takes trick-or-treating to the trails
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over in Sergeant Bluff, dozens of costumed kids took park in Spooky Fest. Kids were able to get their costumes on a day early for a little candy collecting and spooky fun. There were also other snacks, games, crafts and several other family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy.
siouxlandnews.com
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
siouxlandnews.com
Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Antwone McDougle
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — U.S. Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Antwone McDougle is wanted by Woodbury County for violating his parole on a willful injury conviction. McDougle is 38 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds. If you have...
siouxlandnews.com
Orange City teen charged with eluding, theft after Sioux County chase
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — An Orange City teen is facing charges of eluding and theft after a chase late last week in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson failed to stop for a deputy who tried to pull him over after spotting his pickup losing cargo on Highway 75 near Hull Monday afternoon.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the high-end jewelry story in Lakeport Commons just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. Police say two male suspects wearing masks entered the store carrying sledgehammers, broke out the glass of a jewelry case and left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
siouxlandnews.com
One injured in accident involving semi hauling anhydrous ammonia
WHITING, Iowa — One man was injured and part of I-29 was shut down Sunday night when a car collided with a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia. The Iowa State Patrol says the car, driven by 43-year-old Chad Miller of Edgerton, Minnesota, was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-29 about three miles south of Whiting just before 10 p.m. Sunday night when it hit the semi causing it to roll over. The presence of the ammonia caused I-29 to be closed for several hours with traffic diverted while the scene was cleaned up.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
siouxlandnews.com
COURT DOCUMENTS: New details released about double homicide in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are still investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side Saturday morning, but court documents are revealing a few more details. According to a criminal complaint filed, on Saturday, Oct. 29th at approximately 2:15 a.m., Sioux City Police were called to...
Comments / 0