Sioux City, IA

2022 Haunted Lodge Party a huge success for Camp High Hopes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Saturday night was one for the clowns at the haunted circus. That was the theme for this year's Haunted Lodge Party benefitting Camp High Hopes. This is their biggest fundraiser each year to help give campers of all ages and abilities experiences they will never forget all year round.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Hairball returns to Tyson Events Center in February

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hairball returns to Sioux City for a night of rock & roll anthems at the Tyson Events Center. The celebration of arena rock will take place on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City gym holds puppy and kitten yoga sessions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City gym held a special event today to raise money for Noah's Hope animal rescue. Big Iron Gym held its second yoga session this year that features puppies and kittens that are in search of a new home. The event was such a success last time, Big Iron Gym opened two sessions that both sold out in a matter of days; with all proceeds being donated back to Noah's Hope.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Railroad Museum hosts Halloween at the Roundhouse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Halloween at the Roundhouse at the Sioux City Railroad Museum was overtaken by trick-or-treaters on Sunday. The two-day event recorded the highest attendance since the start of this festival several years ago. The festival includes trick or treating, hayrack rides, box car hobo storytellers, a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Trick-or-Treat hours announced for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In Sioux City and South Sioux City, Halloween trick-or-treating is from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31st. Remember, if you're out collecting candy, stick to the sidewalks and bring a flashlight. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when driving through neighborhoods on...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sgt. Bluff "Spooky Fest" takes trick-or-treating to the trails

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over in Sergeant Bluff, dozens of costumed kids took park in Spooky Fest. Kids were able to get their costumes on a day early for a little candy collecting and spooky fun. There were also other snacks, games, crafts and several other family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Antwone McDougle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — U.S. Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Antwone McDougle is wanted by Woodbury County for violating his parole on a willful injury conviction. McDougle is 38 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds. If you have...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Orange City teen charged with eluding, theft after Sioux County chase

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — An Orange City teen is facing charges of eluding and theft after a chase late last week in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson failed to stop for a deputy who tried to pull him over after spotting his pickup losing cargo on Highway 75 near Hull Monday afternoon.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Police investigating robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the high-end jewelry story in Lakeport Commons just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. Police say two male suspects wearing masks entered the store carrying sledgehammers, broke out the glass of a jewelry case and left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
SIOUX CITY, IA
One injured in accident involving semi hauling anhydrous ammonia

WHITING, Iowa — One man was injured and part of I-29 was shut down Sunday night when a car collided with a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia. The Iowa State Patrol says the car, driven by 43-year-old Chad Miller of Edgerton, Minnesota, was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-29 about three miles south of Whiting just before 10 p.m. Sunday night when it hit the semi causing it to roll over. The presence of the ammonia caused I-29 to be closed for several hours with traffic diverted while the scene was cleaned up.
WHITING, IA
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
COURT DOCUMENTS: New details released about double homicide in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are still investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side Saturday morning, but court documents are revealing a few more details. According to a criminal complaint filed, on Saturday, Oct. 29th at approximately 2:15 a.m., Sioux City Police were called to...
SIOUX CITY, IA

