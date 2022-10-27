Read full article on original website
Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
luxury-houses.net
You’ll Be Mesmerized Looking Straight Out Of Mill Creek, Annapolis, MD from this Impressive $6.75M Estate
The Estate in Annapolis is a luxurious home where its open floor plan features beautiful architectural details from all corners now available for sale. This home located at 1848 Milvale Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,855 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Dunigan (443-994-1239), Gwin W Hunt (410-353-4817) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (410 280-5600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
fox5dc.com
Maryland family finds dead woman's personal items inside Halloween casket
BALTIMORE, Md. - One Maryland family received a spooky surprise that left them both shocked and infuriated after ordering a prop casket for their annual Halloween party. When the Wozniaks opened up the casket they had ordered this year to add to their Halloween decorations, the family discovered personal items inside belonging to a woman who had passed away.
fox5dc.com
Early voting rolls out across the DMV
WASHINGTON - Election Day is approaching fast, but early voting is in full swing in Maryland and Virginia. D.C. early voting kicks off on Monday, Oct. 31. FOX 5's David Kaplan visited an early voting center on Saturday in Montgomery County, where officials reported a smooth start to early in-person voting. Jane Lawton Recreation Center reported zero wait times all day Saturday.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…oh my! Here are some of the cryptids that are said to call Maryland and D.C. home.
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
WTOP
Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued in DC area
The District and surrounding area could wake up to a frost Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
signsofthetimes.com
Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant
JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA
Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
Wbaltv.com
Tony updates when the rain comes on Halloween
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows rain is coming for Halloween in Maryland. But will it ruin trick-or-treating?
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
fox5dc.com
What to do this weekend for Halloween in DC, Maryland and Virginia
This Halloweekend, the DMV will have some fall weather. Want to get out and enjoy it? D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have fun, festive events coming up this weekend where everyone can find something they'll enjoy. Here are some of the best fall events taking place Oct. 28-30 in the...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
Overheard In D.C.: English Basements
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
ggwash.org
What lies beneath DC? Many more tunnels than you might think!
This article was first published on July 17, 2018. It’s always fascinating to learn little-known history about DC, so we’re sharing it again. Have you ever wondered what’s under your feet in the District? Everyone who rides Metro regularly has some sense of where the subway tunnels in the region are, but may not know that DC also has a number of former streetcar tunnels, currently-operating railway tunnels, and a collection of old automobile tunnels as well.
