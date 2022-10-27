MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Maheim Township Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred last week in Manheim Township. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, on last Friday, Oct. 28, a fatal crash took place on Route 222 at mile marker 33.0 in Manheim Township. A 69-year-old man from Lititz was driving a motorcycle Northbound on Route 222, when his motorcycle drifted off the right side of the road after changing lanes. The motorcycle struck a guide rail, and the man came off the bike. The motorcycle continued on its own for several hundred feet before it came to a stop, police say.

