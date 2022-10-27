Read full article on original website
Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
Lancaster County man charged with homicide by vehicle in 2020 crash that left woman dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is charged in a crash two years ago that left a woman dead. The district attorney's office said Frederick Kilheffer, 30, is charged with homicide by vehicle in the crash on Nov. 9, 2020, in Columbia. Investigators said surveillance video shows...
Manheim Township Police investigate fatal crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Maheim Township Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred last week in Manheim Township. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, on last Friday, Oct. 28, a fatal crash took place on Route 222 at mile marker 33.0 in Manheim Township. A 69-year-old man from Lititz was driving a motorcycle Northbound on Route 222, when his motorcycle drifted off the right side of the road after changing lanes. The motorcycle struck a guide rail, and the man came off the bike. The motorcycle continued on its own for several hundred feet before it came to a stop, police say.
Blotter: Harassment, assault, disorderly conduct, thefts, vehicle accidents
Vehicle Accident, Stop Signs and Yield Signs – At 9:07 p.m. Oct. 22, a crash occurred at the intersecting roads of Mount Zion and Greble roads when a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide driven by a 66-year-old Lebanon man was traveling south on Mount Zion and a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old Myerstown female proceeded through a stop sign without clearance. The Harley-Davidson hit the Toyota on its driver’s side as it pulled into the intersection. The juvenile was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The Lebanon man was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Police cited the juvenile with stop signs and yield signs.
Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital
A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
Police seek suspect after apparent armed robbery at Gulf station
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved with an apparent armed robbery of a Lebanon gas station at 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 30. Lebanon police said they were dispatched at that time for a robbery that had just occurred at a Gulf gas station located at 1201 Cumberland Street.
Pennsylvania State Police trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Franklin County. State police said the trooper was struck around 5:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Black Gap and Olde Scotland roads in Greene Township. The trooper was flown...
Truck crashes into York County home
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
Lebanon gas station robbed, police looking for suspect
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station on Sunday morning. Police say at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 officers responded to the Gulf gas station on 1201 Cumberland Street. The clerk told police a man approached the checkout counter saying he had a gun and demanded money.
Lancaster County woman loses $5,700 to scammer
A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police. Related video above: 8 On Your Side consumer reporter Brian Roche's top 8 scams. Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
Fatal crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County
A fatal crash closed part of Route 283 in Lancaster County overnight. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m., near the Esbenshade Road exit. Dispatchers have confirmed that three vehicles were involved. The coroner was called. The westbound lanes of 283 were closed for nearly five hours. Manheim Borough Police...
One dead after crash in Mifflin County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was killed after an accident occurred in Wayne Township, Mifflin County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a car driven by 54-year-old Brian Heckman was traveling south in the area of 3144 U.S. 522 South in Wayne Township.
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital
Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
Selinsgrove Center employees charged for allegedly lying about resident's fall
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records. Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured. Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall,...
Reading Driver Shot In Face Over Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A teen in Reading was hospitalized after an enraged driver shot him in the face, according to authorities. The 18-year-old was driving near the intersection of 6th and Spring streets just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, when another driver pulled up next to him and opened fire, Reading police said.
Lancaster County house fire under investigation
Crews are investigating a fire in Lancaster city. Dispatchers say crews responded to the 600 block of 4th Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
Man shot while driving in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
York County man killed in New Salem motorcycle crash
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A York County man died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Thursday, Oct. 27 night in New Salem, the York County Coroner's Office said Friday. Richard Houck, 64, of West Manchester Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Harrisburg police arrest man charged with attempted homicide in kidnapping of kids
Harrisburg police on Friday arrested a man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend and her two boys and threatening to kill them the day before, Harrisburg city officials announced. Police had been looking for Kenneth D. Smiley, 39, since early Thursday after they say he broke into her apartment with a...
