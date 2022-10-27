Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James is the son of legendary superstar LeBron James, currently enrolled at Sierra Canyon High School. He is currently a four-star recruit, and a lot of people believe that he will become a solid NBA player. However, it seems as though Bronny James may need some time to develop...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?
With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen
The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was candid when asked about the mood in the Brooklyn Nets locker room following Kyrie Irving's latest controversy. The polarizing guard saw major flak and furor on social media after tweeting a link promoting an antisemitic film and book, but Durant for one was not worried about the noise outside.
Yardbarker
Watch: Magic Johnson Predicts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Won’t Take Seeing LeBron James Break His Record Well
LeBron James has begun his quest to become the best NBA scorer of all time, taking the title away from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James came into the season needing 1,353 points to match Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 regular-season points, a record he has held for over 30 years.
Yardbarker
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
There hasn't been a lot of time in the NBA in recent years without some controversy or the other involving Kyrie Irving. The enigmatic point guard is one of the league's most skilled players, but that's just not what most people are talking about when it comes to him. Irving missed serious time last season thanks to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination, and there is a new controversy at the start of this season.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."
After going 0-5 to start the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were desperate for a win coming into Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Initially, the Lakers looked set to take another loss before explosions from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker helped them mount a lead late in the fourth quarter that the Nuggets could not overcome.
Yardbarker
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
We have had some surprising results, as always, to start off the season, and the latest one came with the Golden State Warriors losing 120-113 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets. It is still pretty early on in the season, but there is some cause for concern now for the Warriors.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."
Even if you're a casual fan, you must know that the Los Angeles Lakers are nothing but a poverty franchise right now. After an offseason full of rumors about the Purple and Gold targeting big players like Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell, they settled with a couple of veterans that haven't really made a big impact on the team.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
Yardbarker
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
Yardbarker
Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
Yardbarker
The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions
The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-4 after a pretty shaky start to the season. Joel Embiid struggled out of the gates and James Harden's brilliance wasn't able to take them to a winning record in their first 7 games. But they're slowly starting to figure things out, helped along by Tyrese Maxey seemingly taking the next step and becoming even better as a scorer and an all-around player.
Yardbarker
Brian Urlacher Doesn't Like The Roquan Smith Trade
Brian Urlacher is a Chicago Bears legend. No one can dispute that. His words carry weight throughout the fan base. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Urlacher didn't like the trade and voiced his opinion about it.
Yardbarker
“For Brook to come out, it just kind of energized the whole team.” - Mike Budenholzer praises Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez is undoubtedly a big part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive system. His size and frame are crucial in helping keep the scoring in the paint in check. Additionally, he steps up with a game-winning contribution on the offensive end now and then – as he did against the Atlanta Hawks.
It’s time for UM fans to step up and fill seats at Hard Rock Stadium, Watsco Center | Opinion
“We got some Canes over here! Woosh! Woosh!”
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Grizzlies Getting Blown Out By Jazz: "Says More About Memphis Than Utah."
The Memphis Grizzlies finished as the No. 2 seed during the 2021-22 season, and there's no doubt that they were a competitive team that thrived due to the team's chemistry and defensive ability. Prior to their game against the Utah Jazz, the Memphis Grizzlies were 4-2, and it is clear...
Comments / 0