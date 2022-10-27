Read full article on original website
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005081/en/ Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in partnership with Snap, Inc., the launch of Snapchat for BigCommerce. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US can now directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync product catalogs and create immersive Snapchat ad campaigns to broaden customer reach, open new revenue streams and ultimately scale their business to the next level. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005189/en/ Snapchat for BigCommerce (Graphic: Business Wire)
gcimagazine.com
Element Eight Debuts With Oxygenated Skin Care Line
Element Eight is the latest entrant into the clinical skin care space, debuting a luxury skin care line powered by its proprietary oxygen delivery system. Developed by scientists and surgeons that study oxygen tissue repair, Element Eight’s products feature the company’s Oxygen Amplified Therapy (OATH), which is designed to retain and release concentrated oxygen into the skin.
