Orchard Park, NY

WHEC TV-10

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 8 Preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills return home after the bye week to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Teams: Green Bay Packers (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1) Time: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) Network: NBC. Bills Injury Report.
atozsports.com

Bills destroy major Rodgers record in 27-17 victory

Primetime football in Buffalo is legendary. The Buffalo Bills proved victorious against the Green Bay Packers. Another game, another broken record. This time, the Bills ruined Rodgers’ perfect record of 13-0 during primetime games. While the offense sputtered at times, this was a total team victory. Tempers flaring throughout...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
