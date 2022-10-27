Read full article on original website
Larry Kudlow: Biden is incapable of telling the truth
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow critiques President Biden, comparing his economic policies to former President Donald Trump's and the impact that Americans face on "Kudlow."
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
Mick Mulvaney claims Biden ‘got caught flat-footed’ over OPEC+ production cuts
Former Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney argues Biden's causing "damage to the economy" after OPEC's production cut announcement "came as a surprise."
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Why Republicans love it when Biden talks about the economy
President Joe Biden is in a bind.
Fox News CEO had strong doubts about Trump's election-fraud claims, NYT report says. The network pushed them anyway.
Fox News' CEO privately doubted Donald Trump's election fraud claims, The NYT reported. The network pushed Trump's baseless claims the 2020 was stolen from him through fraud. It faces a multibillion dollar lawsuit over the claims from election machines company Dominion. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott privately doubted Donald Trump's...
'America is being destroyed' by the Democratic Party: Mark Levin
Mark Levin says Democrats are destorying the country by challenging America's foundational values from within in his opening monologue on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
Maggie Haberman on Donald Trump: "He saw the presidency as the ultimate vehicle to fame"
CBS News' John Dickerson asked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has become the chronicler-in-chief of the Donald Trump era, "How long has Donald Trump been in your head, or you in his?" "At least 11 years for this level of intensity," she replied. "And what's it like to...
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
AOC laments GOP momentum ahead of midterms: We're at the 'precipice of fascism in this country'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, told the "Pod Save America" hosts she believes that America is on the "precipice of fascism" because of the Republican Party.
Sean Hannity And Mark Levin Reach Peak Hypocrisy In Warning To Fox News Viewers
The Fox News pair sounded the alarm about the "the greatest system of governance ever created for man."
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference
First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
Why Marjorie Taylor Greene is becoming “the most powerful woman” in Trump's GOP
Donald Trump would not be powerful if he wasn't enabled by the larger Republican Party. But a combination of cowardice, greed and unchecked ambition has led the GOP establishment to capitulate to a maniac who lies as easily as he breathes as well as to a rising authoritarian movement that justifies itself through bigotry and conspiracy theories. In his new book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," journalist Robert Draper carefully details how Trump and his fever swamp-dwelling lieutenants successfully remade the Republican Party over in their own image. In this deeply reported book, the New York Times Magazine contributor traces how the quisling leadership of the GOP, plus a voting base drunk on decades of right wing propaganda, brought us to where we are today — at the brink of democratic collapse.
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Democrats’ democracy alarmism flops with voters
Several months ago, Democrats rolled the dice. They chose the issues they thought would help them prevail in the midterm elections, and they chose badly. Some of their decisions were, to be fair, inescapable. When the Supreme Court handed down its startling decision on Roe v. Wade, Democrats grasped the opportunity to burrow in on a social issue they hoped would energize their base, and especially young women.
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
