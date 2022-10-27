Florida Faculty Senate give 'no confidence' vote to Sasse selection process

The University of Florida Faculty Senate voted ‘no confidence’ Thursday on the selection process that resulted in naming Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse the sole finalist to be the university's next president.

The two-hour meeting, which mirrored a legislative process, yielded a resolution that does not directly target Sasse, instead, it focuses on the process, stating the faculty was left out.

Sasse has not been officially named president, but that could happen next Tuesday at Florida’s Board of Trustees meeting. It’s unclear how — or if it all — the resolution could affect the decision to hire Sasse.

The resolution also criticizes a Florida sunshine law that required the university publicly name finalists within 21 days of getting the job offer. Chair of the Faculty Senate Amanda Phalin said all three finalists, including Sasse and two unnamed candidates, refused to be named publicly unless they were named the sole finalist.

A Florida state senator who helped create the law told the Tampa Bay Times the process was not done in the way the law was intended.

At that point, the selection committee unanimously supported Sasse.

Multiple faculty members were on the selection committee, but could not give specifics to the entire UF faculty on candidates they were considering.

Sasse had a public interview with staff and students earlier this month that drew large protests on campus , with many concerned with the Republican’s past stances on LGBTQIA+ rights and abortion.

If Sasse does leave for the university post, the Nebraska governor will name the replacement. Responding to speculation, Governor Pete Ricketts has said he will let the next Nebraska Governor make the selection , if he decides to pursue the appointment.

