David E. Talbert & Lynn Sisson-Talbert’s Golden Alchemy Entertainment Appoints Jim Miller As Head Of Film, Tessie Goodrich As Vice President Of Development

By Matt Grobar
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Filmmaker David E. Talbert and his wife and producing partner Lyn Sisson-Talbert have appointed veteran entertainment exec Jim Miller as Head of Film at their production company Golden Alchemy Entertainment , at the same time bringing on Tessie Goodrich as Vice President of Development.

Golden Alchemy’s new hirings follow the Talberts’ signing of a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix for Talbert to write and direct and for the company to produce event films for the streamer. The Talberts closed the deal last year following the success of their Netflix film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey , which marked the streamer’s first-ever original live-action musical. The duo produced the movie, with David also directing from his own script.

“Through our partnership with Netflix and with the help of Jim and Tessie, we’re thankful for the opportunity to continue to put fantasy and feel-good entertainment into the world,” said the Talberts in a joint statement.

Boasting over 20 years of experience as a producer and studio executive, Miller previously worked at Lionsgate as the Executive Vice President of Production and Development for the studio’s Motion Picture division. He’s an exec producer on the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , which is currently in production, having overseen all films in the franchise during his time at the studio. Other films under his purview included Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar , Antebellum , Run , Chaos Walking , Uncle Drew , Power Rangers , Dirty Grandpa and What to Expect When You’re Expecting .

Prior to Lionsgate, Miller helped launch Temple Hill Entertainment and served as the company’s Vice President of Production. He worked earlier in his career at Mandate Pictures, where he co-produced hits including Juno and Stranger Than Fiction , also overseeing films like Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and most of the Ghost House Pictures slate.

Goodrich most recently served as VP of Development and Production at the production company and film financier The H Collective, acting as the production executive on films including Brightburn and The Parts You Lose . She previously held positions on the Development and Acquisitions teams at Miramax, in the Motion Picture department at John Wells Productions, and in the Motion Picture Talent division at ICM.

David E. Talbert made his directorial debut in 2008 with the Screem Gems comedy First Sunday , subsequently helming the Searchlight rom-com Baggage Claim and the Universal dramedy Almost Christmas . Lyn Sisson-Talbert has written three children’s books and produced four feature films, most recently serving as lead producer on Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey .

David E. Talbert is represented by UTA and attorney Matthew Johnson of Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Lyn Sisson-Talbert by UTA, ColorCreative and attorney Matthew Johnson.

Deadline

Reel Suspects Boards Billionaire-Bashing Black Comedy ‘If Yes, Okay’ By Cult Dutch Artist Dick Verdult (aka Dick El Demasiado) – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based genre specialist Reel Suspects has boarded sales on Dutch artist, musician and filmmaker Dick Verdult’s black comedy If Yes, Okay about a teenager who goes to extreme lengths to reject her obscenely wealthy background. Verdult has near cult status in parts of Latin America and Asia, where he is known as Dick El Demasiado, for his electronic revival of traditional folklore music from Colombia, following an upbringing in Argentina. Now based back in the Netherlands, If Yes, Okay marks Verdult’s feature directorial debut, after the medium-length work Viva Matanzas, which played at IDFA in 2018. Lola Koppen stars as the 15-year-old...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Valiant One’: Jonathan Whitesell & Daniel Jun Latest To Join Monarch Media Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Whitesell (Hold the Dark) and Daniel Jun (The Fall of the House of Usher) have boarded Monarch Media’s thriller Valiant One in supporting roles. The pair will star alongside the previously announced Chase Stokes, Lana Condor, Desmin Borges and Callan Mulvey. The film currently in production in Vancouver watches as a U.S. helicopter crashes on the North Korean side of the DMZ. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Altitude Boards International Thriller ‘The Prize’ Starring Jason Clarke And Haley Bennett – AFM

Altitude has boarded sales on the Village Roadshow Pictures thriller The Prize, starring Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) and Haley Bennett (Till). The London-based company will present the project to buyers this week at the American Film Market, with additional support and review from Village Roadshow Pictures’ international sales team.  Written by Chris Sparling (Greenland) with Espen Sandberg (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) attached to direct, the pic is billed as a “taut Hitchcockian thriller” about an unwitting American who makes a last-minute trip to Sweden to attend the funeral of an old friend — a ranking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

BBC Studios Names Science Unit Creative Chief And Loses Matt Ford To Social Producer Cowshed; Banijay Asia To Adapt Keshet Formats; Lydia Ianni Joins Film Mode Entertainment; See-Saw Staffs Up — Global Briefs

BBC Studios Science Unit Names First Creative Director The Anthrax Attacks and Dinosaurs: The Final Day producer BBC Studios Science Unit as named its first Creative Director for UK Unscripted. Emma Lorenz has joined from Wonderhood Studios and will responsible for the domestic creative strategy and growing the unit’s UK slate in documentaries, formats and returning series. The BBC production division is led by Andrew Cohen and Director of Development Nicola Cook. Along with big ticket titles for Netlflix and the BBC, it has produced advertiser-funded programming series Cook Clever, Waste Less with The Great British Bake Off Judge Prue Leith for...
Deadline

‘Breathe’: First Look At Milla Jovovich In New Action Film From ‘John Wick’ Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich in new action film Breathe from John Wick producers Thunder Road. Jovovich stars with Jennifer Hudson, Sam Worthington, Quvenzhané Wallis and Common. The story follows a mother named Maya (Hudson) and her daughter (Wallis) who are forced to live underground after Earth is made uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Only short trips to the surface are made possible by a state-of-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband Darius (Common), whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Deadline

Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 After Early Netflix Renewal

Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fourth season with a twist. Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the epic drama series, taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. The move comes ahead of the third season of the series, which will return in summer 2023. A four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin launches December 25, 2022. Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman, played the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties in the first three seasons of the drama series. The Witcher is a story of the intertwined destinies of three...
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi “Heartbroken And Traumatized” Breaks Her Silence After Husband’s Brutal Attack

Nancy Pelosi is making her first comments after the brutal attack her husband Paul Pelosi received in their home in San Francisco. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” read the letter Pelosi wrote to her colleagues. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.” Paul had to undergo skull surgery following the violent assault, which was a successful procedure to repair the fractures he received. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Mamoudou Athie Joins Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘And’ At Searchlight

EXCLUSIVE: Mamoudou Athie is set to join the all-star ensemble of And, Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film at Searchlight Pictures. He joins Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau and Joe Alwyn. Lanthimos will direct with a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. The film is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element, along with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4, which co-financed the project. Plot details are being kept under wraps. The film marks another reunion for Lanthimos with Element Pictures, Searchlight and...
Deadline

Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76

Bruce Arnold, best known as the chief songwriter and singer of the soft-rock band Orpheus, has died at age 76 in Marin County. His family confirmed the death but did not provide a date or cause. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, Arnold founded Orpheus in 1967. The group recorded four albums and six singles for MGM and Bell Records, including the hit single “Can’t Find The Time,” which peaked at No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969. “Can’t Find the Time” was revived when Hootie & the Blowfish covered it in the 2000 comedy film Me, Myself & Irene, starring...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Screen Gems Lands Package ‘Border Patrol’ With ‘Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’s Johannes Roberts Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems is looking to reunite with its Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City helmer Johannes Roberts, as sources tell Deadline the studio has set him to direct Atomic Monster’s Border Patrol. James Wan & Michael Clear are producing, with Judson Scott executive producing for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Starlight Media’s Peter Luo and Nancy Xu are executive producing. The studio acquired the spec script written by Noah Griffith and Daniel Stewart. It is being rewritten by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner. Plot details are being kept under wraps as the film is still in development. Roberts has been a director on the rise since breaking out...
Deadline

‘Deli Boys’: Poorna Jagannathan Joins Onyx Collective Comedy Pilot

Poorna Jagannathan is set as a lead opposite Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Alfie Fuller in Deli Boys, Onyx Collective’s half-hour comedy pilot from Abdullah Saeed (High Maintenance) and 20th Television. Written by Saeed and directed and by Nisha Ganatra, in Deli Boys, when their convenience-store magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld. Jagannathan will play Lucky, Baba’s right-hand woman. She can be very caring or a badass business boss lady, depending on what’s needed. Saeed...
Deadline

Tom DeLonge’s Directorial Debut ‘Monsters Of California’ Gets North America Deal; Foresight To Sell At AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired worldwide rights to Monsters of California, the upcoming sci-fi adventure film that marks the directorial debut for Blink-182’s lead singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge, who also wrote and performed original music for the film.  Screen Media will release in North America and have its Foresight Unlimited division handle international sales at the American Film Market. Related Story Blink-182 Announces Worldwide Reunion Tour, New Music; See Complete Tour Roster Related Story Altitude Boards International Thriller 'The Prize' Starring Jason Clarke And Haley Bennett — AFM Related Story Aaron Eckhart Stepping In For Alec Baldwin On Spy Action Thriller 'Chief Of Station' – AFM Monsters of California is co-written by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’: Tom Hanks Reprises David S. Pumpkins Character, Takes On New Pixar Role

He is back! Saturday Night Live‘s hugely popular Halloween character David S. Pumpkins, played by 10-time host Tom Hanks, returned to the show after a lengthy hiatus. He did it in a prison ride skit, in which Pumpkins and his trusty dancing skeletons, played once again by Mikey Day and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan, mix it up with classic horror characters such as Pennywise, Freddy Krueger and Annabelle. Any questions? Watch the video above, which also reveals where Pumpkins is from. Hanks also made a cameo at the end of skit set at an AA meeting. During the meeting, group...
Deadline

‘Friday The 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ Ordered At Peacock From Bryan Fuller & A24; Move Follows Interesting Legal Battle

Bryan Fuller has scored a straight-to-series order from Peacock for a prequel series set in the Friday the 13th universe. It comes from A24. The move follows a fascinating legal battle between the team behind the original horror film. Crystal Lake comes from Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Bryan Fuller, who has been developing a Friday the 13th project, originally as a feature film, since 2013. He will serve as writer, showrunner and exec producer. A24 is the studio, while Victor Miller, who wrote the original screenplay of the 1980 movie, Marc Toberoff, Miller’s copyright attorney, and Rob Barsamian, who produced the original movie,...
Deadline

Mark Consuelos Eyes The Presidency In ‘The Girls On The Bus’ HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Consuelos (Riverdale, Only Murders in the Building) has joined the cast of HBO Max’s The Girls on the Bus in a recurring role. Consuelos will portray a major Hollywood action star-turned-politician who joined the presidential race after a Twitter poll said 46 percent of Americans would vote for him — regardless of party affiliation. From writers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, The Girls On The Bus centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of...
Deadline

Trevor Noah Claims He Was Misunderstood On His Comments About UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah is saying that his comments that “some people” oppose Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK Prime Minister based on race is accurate. Noah’s comments on The Daily Show raised the hackles on several sectors of society, most notably commentator Piers Morgan. Noah indicated that Sunak’s appointment created a backlash based on skin color. Sunak is a UK native, born in the UK to parents who came to the country from India. Many took the Noah comments as a blanket indictment of everyone in the UK, failing to parse the “some people” part. Sunak is the UK’s first Hindu PM and...
Deadline

Ray Romano Joins Greg Berlanti-Helmed Apple Space Race Film ‘Project Artemis’

EXCLUSIVE: Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of Project Artemis, the Apple Original Films production that stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Jim Rash. The ‘60s space race pic is scripted by Rose Gilroy. Berlanti producing with Johansson and her These Pictures cohorts Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the package in a big auction. The Emmy-winner takes the role after recently setting at Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions his feature directorial debut Somewhere in Queens after a Tribeca premiere earlier this year. He’ll also star in the Jim Valvano biopic, and will join the...
Deadline

Double Dutch International To Launch World Sales For Merritt Wever Drama ‘Midday Black Midnight Blue’ At AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Moring’s Double Dutch International will launch worldwide sales at AFM for Midday Black Midnight Blue — a feature drama marking the feature directorial debut of The Queen’s Gambit actress Samantha Soule and The Conners scribe Daniel Talbott. The film starring Soule, Chris Stack (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), two-time Emmy winner Merritt Wever (Godless) and Will Pullen (Causeway) follows a man (Stack) isolated in a lonely house on the Washington coast who must grapple with his shifting memories of a woman he once loved (Soule), though only her surviving sister (Wever) sees how deep his pain is.  Related Story Aaron...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Deadline

