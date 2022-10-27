David E. Talbert & Lynn Sisson-Talbert’s Golden Alchemy Entertainment Appoints Jim Miller As Head Of Film, Tessie Goodrich As Vice President Of Development

EXCLUSIVE : Filmmaker David E. Talbert and his wife and producing partner Lyn Sisson-Talbert have appointed veteran entertainment exec Jim Miller as Head of Film at their production company Golden Alchemy Entertainment , at the same time bringing on Tessie Goodrich as Vice President of Development.

Golden Alchemy’s new hirings follow the Talberts’ signing of a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix for Talbert to write and direct and for the company to produce event films for the streamer. The Talberts closed the deal last year following the success of their Netflix film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey , which marked the streamer’s first-ever original live-action musical. The duo produced the movie, with David also directing from his own script.

“Through our partnership with Netflix and with the help of Jim and Tessie, we’re thankful for the opportunity to continue to put fantasy and feel-good entertainment into the world,” said the Talberts in a joint statement.

Boasting over 20 years of experience as a producer and studio executive, Miller previously worked at Lionsgate as the Executive Vice President of Production and Development for the studio’s Motion Picture division. He’s an exec producer on the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , which is currently in production, having overseen all films in the franchise during his time at the studio. Other films under his purview included Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar , Antebellum , Run , Chaos Walking , Uncle Drew , Power Rangers , Dirty Grandpa and What to Expect When You’re Expecting .

Prior to Lionsgate, Miller helped launch Temple Hill Entertainment and served as the company’s Vice President of Production. He worked earlier in his career at Mandate Pictures, where he co-produced hits including Juno and Stranger Than Fiction , also overseeing films like Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and most of the Ghost House Pictures slate.

Goodrich most recently served as VP of Development and Production at the production company and film financier The H Collective, acting as the production executive on films including Brightburn and The Parts You Lose . She previously held positions on the Development and Acquisitions teams at Miramax, in the Motion Picture department at John Wells Productions, and in the Motion Picture Talent division at ICM.

David E. Talbert made his directorial debut in 2008 with the Screem Gems comedy First Sunday , subsequently helming the Searchlight rom-com Baggage Claim and the Universal dramedy Almost Christmas . Lyn Sisson-Talbert has written three children’s books and produced four feature films, most recently serving as lead producer on Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey .

David E. Talbert is represented by UTA and attorney Matthew Johnson of Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Lyn Sisson-Talbert by UTA, ColorCreative and attorney Matthew Johnson.