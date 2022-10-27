ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Pedestrian killed on South Kino Parkway

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
A driver hit a pedestrian on South Kino Parkway near Benson Highway just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

First responders from Tucson Fire Department transported the pedestrian to Banner-University Medical Center after performing first aid at the location of the collision.

The pedestrian, an adult man whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Tucson Police Department (TPD) traffic detectives, the driver was travelling north when the pedestrian stepped into the road from the raised center median.

TPD officers report the driver was not impaired at the time. They also say the driver cooperated with the investigation.

