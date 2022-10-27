Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holland Claims ASC Individual TitleHardin-Simmons UniversityMarshall, TX
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cowboys Shut Down Tigers On HomecomingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
ktalnews.com
Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments
Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
ktalnews.com
SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox bandit
The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person who pried open and broke into mailboxes in Shreve City. SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox …. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person...
ktalnews.com
If you feel stress, anxiety during election season you are not alone
Rugged Counseling Founder Trey Tucker says data shows that about 70% of voters say they feel increased anxiety during elections. If you feel stress, anxiety during election season …. Rugged Counseling Founder Trey Tucker says data shows that about 70% of voters say they feel increased anxiety during elections. Impacts...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
KTBS
DeSoto LPN to enter plea to federal indictment
SHREVEPORT, La. – A DeSoto Parish nurse indicted last week in federal court is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to prescription pill fraud charges, according to a court minute entry. The plea comes as Debra Craig, 65, of Converse, and Dr. Jeffrey Evans, 65, of Mansfield, the physician she...
ktalnews.com
Cyclist killed in south Shreveport hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was riding down the 200 block of Mayo Rd. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. Officials believe the car may be a Kia.
ktalnews.com
First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
ktalnews.com
Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?
Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this …. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?. Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health. Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving Time, and we will...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
ktalnews.com
Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health
Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving Time, and we will be gaining an hour of sleep. Daylights Saving time always springs forward the second Sunday in March and falls back on the first Sunday in November. Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health. Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving...
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana has new safety improvements
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana began Thursday in Shreveport, and one of their top priorities is safety. The fair is making upgrades in security to ensure the safety of citizens attending, including cameras monitored by the Real Time Crime Center. “We’ve installed a very extensive...
bizmagsb.com
Minden native graduates OU EDI session
Minden native Kamesha “Kay” West graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute (OU EDI) at the OU EDI Fall session in Louisville, Kentucky on October 20, 2022. Kay West was recognized as a Rocky Wade Scholarship recipient, which recognizes the impact the late Rocky Wade,...
KSLA
Victim, girlfriend shot at by multiple people in a passing vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and his girlfriend were walking down Argyle Street when men in a vehicle with multiple occupants opened fire upon them. On Oct 30 at 11:07 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Argyle Street in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood. When officers arrived, they learned a man and his girlfriend were walking west on Argyle Street when a vehicle approached them going east. According to the victim, as the car came closer, men began to aim out of the window and fire at the victim and his girlfriend.
ktalnews.com
Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week
Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this …. Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week. Former KTAL/KMSS employee Brandy Butler’s legacy …. Brandy Butler was small in stature but larger than life. She fought a courageous battle with stomach cancer, never letting many know how sick she was.
KTBS
Armed robbery in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for the suspect of an early morning armed robbery at the Circle K on Pines Road in Shreveport. Police said the robbery was around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. A man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. According to police, the suspect...
Comments / 0