Jill Cook turns page on life as librarian Monday
Jill Cook closed the chapter on her years as a Perry Public Library librarian Monday at a reception attended by her many friends and well wishers. Cook was a friendly lender at the local library since 2007 and developed many friends in the community, a goodly number of whom congratulated her at the afternoon event.
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids is closing
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids will serve its last customers next week. “It is with heavy hearts we are saying our goodbyes and closing permanently at the end of the day on 11/5/22,” the restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. “We love...
Big changes are imminent for City’s outdated wastewater treatment system
At the end of August, Bolton & Menk Inc., a Minnesota firm retained by the City of Webster City as a consultant to assess and replace its wastewater treatment facilities, delivered a 100-page report to city staff and the City Council of Webster City. The study’s main conclusion is that the present facilities are obsolete, and must be replaced, at a capital cost estimated to be as high as $78.4 million.
Farming community responds
For every kernel of corn from the Baker family farm left at Gavilon Grain Thursday, John Baker probably doubled the number of “thank yous” he gave to the volunteers who harvested the fields. John was told by dozens of people with combines, tractors, grain carts, grain wagons, grain...
Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’
Shoppers “harvest” the bins at Goodwill on Southeast 14th Street in Des Moines. (Photo by Robert Leonard) My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to a part of our world that I didn’t know existed.
David Higgins of Grand Junction
Funeral services for David Higgins, 75, of Grand Junction will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Private family interment will be at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. The family will be present to...
Charles Chris Prescott
Chris Prescott, 71, of Creston, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center with Rev. Mary O’Riley officiating. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 31
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Nathaniel Luckett, 39, of 2351 Washo Circle, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation for speeding. Jonathan Salinas, 24, of 121 E. Lane St., Winterset, was...
Perry Police Report October 31
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of a burglary in the 2800 block of First Avenue. The case is under investigation. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford, Perry was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order and on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation.
Drunken Coloradan shows race, gender anxieties under arrest
A drunken Colorado man beat his head against the bars Thursday night in De Soto after his arrest on multiple charges. Jesse Lee Wienke, 46, of 106 Broadway, Penrose, Colorado, was charged with public intoxication, third-degree harassment and interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 9 p.m. in...
Hampton man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen grandsons
A Hampton man was arrested Saturday on warrants from Dallas and Franklin counties in connection with incidents in 2016 and 2017 in which he allegedly attempted to sexually molest his teenage step-grandsons. Daniel Frederick Wiechmann Jr., 73, of 207 Second Ave. N.E., Hampton, Iowa, was charged with two counts of...
Obamacare open enrollment lasts until December 15
You can’t turn around without seeing or hearing about Medicare open enrollment. It’s also open enrollment time for persons with health insurance through the Marketplace – also known as Affordable Care Act insurance or Obamacare. If you have this type of health insurance, now is the time...
Iowa WBB Non-Conference Preview
On March 20, 2022 at approximately 2 PM 14,000 fans in Carver Hawkeye Arena went silent. They came to watch a coronation. To see the Iowa women’s basketball team off to its second consecutive Sweet Sixteen. The Hawkeyes would’ve been favored to reach the Elite Eight, and would’ve had a shooter’s chance to advance to the program’s first Final Four in nearly three decades. Instead, Iowa fans witnessed one of the biggest upsets in women’s college basketball history. And the winning basket was made by a former Hawkeye in Lauren Jensen.
Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in the 200 block of N 13th Street. When medics arrived, they declared both individuals deceased.
State Cross Country Recap
The Hempstead girls cross country team defended their Class 4A state championship over the weekend at the State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge while Dubuque Senior placed 3rd. The Mustangs ran away from the field with 3 top 10 finishes led by Julia Gehl in 3rd, Keelee Leitzen was 8th and Brooke O’ Briend 10th. Leah Klapatauskas paced the Rams with a 13th place effort. In the boys race Hempstead placed 12th led by John Maloney with a 10th place run.
Johnston woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in child’s daycare death
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Trina Mazza was originally charged with child endangerment causing death and operating an unlicensed daycare. Court documents show she was caring for 17-month-old Tucker Schneider in her in-home daycare in February of 2019 when he became wedged upside down between two “pack and play” bassinets. Schneider was found unresponsive and he died a few days after the incident on February 17, 2019.
