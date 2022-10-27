Shoppers “harvest” the bins at Goodwill on Southeast 14th Street in Des Moines. (Photo by Robert Leonard) My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to a part of our world that I didn’t know existed.

