iowa.media
Perry Police Report October 31
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of a burglary in the 2800 block of First Avenue. The case is under investigation. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford, Perry was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order and on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation.
iowa.media
West Des Moines man allegedly injures officer in trying to flee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring a law enforcement officer while trying to flee the scene of a domestic disturbance. Curtis Irvin Bigsby, 39, of 950 67th St., West Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 10:30 a.m....
iowa.media
David Higgins of Grand Junction
Funeral services for David Higgins, 75, of Grand Junction will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Private family interment will be at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. The family will be present to...
iowa.media
Hampton man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen grandsons
A Hampton man was arrested Saturday on warrants from Dallas and Franklin counties in connection with incidents in 2016 and 2017 in which he allegedly attempted to sexually molest his teenage step-grandsons. Daniel Frederick Wiechmann Jr., 73, of 207 Second Ave. N.E., Hampton, Iowa, was charged with two counts of...
iowa.media
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids is closing
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids will serve its last customers next week. “It is with heavy hearts we are saying our goodbyes and closing permanently at the end of the day on 11/5/22,” the restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. “We love...
iowa.media
Drunken Coloradan shows race, gender anxieties under arrest
A drunken Colorado man beat his head against the bars Thursday night in De Soto after his arrest on multiple charges. Jesse Lee Wienke, 46, of 106 Broadway, Penrose, Colorado, was charged with public intoxication, third-degree harassment and interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 9 p.m. in...
iowa.media
Charles Chris Prescott
Chris Prescott, 71, of Creston, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center with Rev. Mary O’Riley officiating. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
iowa.media
Jill Cook turns page on life as librarian Monday
Jill Cook closed the chapter on her years as a Perry Public Library librarian Monday at a reception attended by her many friends and well wishers. Cook was a friendly lender at the local library since 2007 and developed many friends in the community, a goodly number of whom congratulated her at the afternoon event.
iowa.media
Johnston woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in child’s daycare death
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Trina Mazza was originally charged with child endangerment causing death and operating an unlicensed daycare. Court documents show she was caring for 17-month-old Tucker Schneider in her in-home daycare in February of 2019 when he became wedged upside down between two “pack and play” bassinets. Schneider was found unresponsive and he died a few days after the incident on February 17, 2019.
iowa.media
Farming community responds
For every kernel of corn from the Baker family farm left at Gavilon Grain Thursday, John Baker probably doubled the number of “thank yous” he gave to the volunteers who harvested the fields. John was told by dozens of people with combines, tractors, grain carts, grain wagons, grain...
