ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gov. Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzkpC_0ipGYEzs00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego's Measure D Thursday, a ballot measure that would eliminate the city's ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements -- or PLAs -- on city construction projects.

PLAs are collective bargaining agreements between contractors and labor organizations establishing the terms and conditions of employment for specific construction projects.

Measure D's passage would repeal a previous initiative, Measure A, which was passed in 2012 and prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into PLAs.

VIDEO: What is San Diego's Measure D?

Proponents say lifting the PLA ban would keep San Diego from losing out on state funds for infrastructure, as state funding is not allowed on local construction projects in cities prohibiting PLAs.

Opponents argue San Diego has not lost out on any funding since Measure A's passage because it contains an exemption allowing PLAs on projects "when such bans would lead to the forfeiture of state or federal funding."

They also argue the measure would discriminate against the majority of local construction workers because they are not union members.

In a statement released Thursday by the Yes on D campaign, Newsom said, ``Pass Measure D to ensure San Diego continues to receive your fair share of vital infrastructure funding. Republicans are trying to confuse San Diegans. Here's the truth: Measure D safeguards San Diego's future. Vote for San Diego. Vote Yes on Measure D."

RELATED: Your guide to make sure your vote counts in San Diego this November

Other endorsements for Measure D include Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, and Mayor Todd Gloria.

Those opposed to Measure D include Abdur Rahim-Hameed, president of the National Black Contractors Association, Al Abdallah, COO of the Urban League of San Diego County, and City Councilmember Chris Cate.

Measure D requires a simple majority for passage.

Comments / 27

Ecoop
4d ago

Newsome is a bum. He is to blame 💯 fir the downfall of California with all its issues. Vote fir DAHLE and give California a chance. It’s literally so or die at this point for California. You people better wake the hell up!

Reply(1)
10
Butch-Chris Lintern
4d ago

If he endorses it, please vote the opposite. You’ll win. He’ll lose. Make California RED! Remove Every Democrat.

Reply(2)
14
Basset 2022
4d ago

A pro union Measure D that would guarantee higher costs? What could go wrong? Higher taxes to cover the increased costs?

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond -North County Update

We are so lucky to live in the best country in the world. A country that allows us the freedom to choose what we want to do, what we want to say, and who we want to elect to office. With that freedom, comes responsibility and it is our responsibility to vote in our elections.
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Retail Poised for Growth with 7 New Projects in Pipeline, Mostly in South County

The overall vacancy rate for San Diego retailers was a “very healthy” 5.0% in the last quarter, down from 6.3% a year ago, according to an analysis of the local market. The sector showed a strong 342,000 square feet of occupancy growth in the quarter, for a total 885,000-square-feet increase in 2022, Cushman & Wakefield noted in its Marketbeat report.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY MEETING ON IDENTIFYING ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMUNITIES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS NOVEMBER 9

County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) October 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. The project is identifying Environmental Justice Communities within the unincorporated region of San Diego County. The County will provide project background information and would like your input to help explore priorities, issues and opportunities to inform potential options to expand the identification of “Environmental Justice Communities.” PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive your input on: November 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. (registration link provided below).
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
aarp.org

A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California

Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
LA MESA, CA
KMJ

Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires

SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy