62-year-old man badly hurt in Poway collision

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was badly hurt Thursday when a vehicle struck him on a Poway-area street, authorities reported.

The collision in the 12100 block of Kirkham Road took place shortly before 8 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was admitted for treatment of serious injuries, the agency reported.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the eastbound motorist's vision might have been impaired by the morning sun at the time of the crash, according to sheriff's officials.