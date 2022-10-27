ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Galt police arrest teen who ran from high school parking lot; loaded gun and knife found

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQIaU_0ipGY61J00

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he ran from a high school parking lot in Galt and was found with a loaded handgun and a knife, police said.

About 1:20 p.m. Monday, staff at Estrellita High School on Marengo Road spotted a suspicious vehicle with three occupants in the campus parking lot. They notified an on-duty Galt Police Department school resource officer.

The officer questioned the three people inside of the parked vehicle. They told the officer that they were waiting for a student to exit the school and refused to provide any identification, Galt police announced Thursday afternoon in a news release.

The officer ordered one of the occupants, later identified as Daniel Mendoza of Galt, to step out of the vehicle. Police said Mendoza got out and immediately ran away. The officer quickly caught up to Mendoza and apprehended him.

As the officer took him into custody, Mendoza admitted he had a handgun and knife on him, police said. The officer found a loaded 9mm handgun tucked in his underwear and a knife concealed in his waistband.

Police later confirmed Mendoza was at the school to pick up a student who needed a ride. Investigators determined there was no intent to harm any of the students on campus.

Students at the high school were safe in their classrooms during the incident, police said. Mendoza was arrested; the two other people in the vehicle were released without any criminal charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Dixon middle school student arrested for having gun on campus

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon Police said a report that a student had a gun on campus led to an arrest on Monday.  Just after 11 a.m., officers went to John Knight Middle School, and they, along with the school resource officer, found the student the report was about.  According to police, the student was […]
DIXON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car

SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 suspects arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism spree in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – A group has been arrested after a vandalism spree in several Roseville-area neighborhoods that saw people's Halloween decorations destroyed. The Roseville Police Department says, within an hour late Sunday night, they got several reports from residents in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas about people vandalizing Halloween decorations. One resident reported that all of their handmade Halloween lawn decorations they had created over the years had been damaged or destroyed. Other people reported to police that their inflatable decorations had been popped. In total, police say around $6,000 worth of damage was reported.Officers promptly reviewed home...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Man convicted of throwing objects at vehicles receives 22-year prison sentence

On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone, 38-years-old was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in...
ANTIOCH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]

The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn incident report: 28 arrests in 20 days including 8 DUIs

Auburn incident report: 28 arrests in 20 days including 8 DUIs. Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. October 30. Shaun William Isaac Burton, 28, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. on suspicion...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
STOCKTON, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

42K+
Followers
713
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy