Norway, ME

WMTW

Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 Monday night, according to the Windham Police Department. Police say the bicyclist and the vehicle involved in the crash were traveling in the same direction. Part of Route 302 was closed earlier in the evening because...
WINDHAM, ME
Big Country 96.9

21-Year Old Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Harpswell, Maine

A 21-year-old man from Harpswell, Maine died in a single-vehicle crash after his truck flipped over on Monday morning in Harpswell. The fatal crash happened around 6:56 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Reach Road. The Cumberland County Regional Communication Center received a call reporting the accident. Truck Flipped...
HARPSWELL, ME
WGME

One woman dies after getting into multiple crashes in Central Maine

READFIELD (WGME) - A Maine woman was found dead after being involved in multiple crashes Sunday afternoon in Central Maine. 42-year-old Martha Shellman was found dead behind the wheel after her car crashed into a tree in Readfield near Scribner Road and Gorden Road. State Police say she crossed the...
READFIELD, ME
coast931.com

Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash

PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine woman dead after crash in Readfield

NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash closes road in Harpswell

WMTW

Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
HARPSWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Minor dead after crash in Madison

MADISON, Maine — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Route 148 (White School House Road) in Madison around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Friday stated the driver of the vehicle, Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, was driving west on Route 148 when he left the road and struck a tree.
MADISON, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
STARKS, ME
Boston

Maine boy dragged half a mile after hand gets caught in car door

The middle-school-age boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Earlier this week, a middle school-aged boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a car door and dragged as the car drove away. According to a city of South Portland release sent to Boston.com, the boy was dropped off at his residence by...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME

