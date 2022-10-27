Read full article on original website
Gunman, bystander wounded in shooting with police in South Dallas
Two people are in the hospital after a man and Dallas police engaged in a gunbattle a few blocks from Fair Park Sunday night. Police got a call about a man with a gun on Metropolitan Avenue.
White Settlement police make arrest in shooting of 14-year-old
A 17-year-old is locked up, charged in a White Settlement shooting in which a 14-year-old was wounded. The younger boy told police who the shooter was – and police started looking
klif.com
Dallas Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect Who Fired at Officers
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An officer involved shooting in South Dallas Sunday left a man who allegedly fired at officers critically wounded. The man was hospitalized and later died at a hospital. Dallas police responded to Metropolitan Avenue just south of Fair Park around 6:15pm where they say an argument...
Man wounded in what North Richland Hills police call "family disturbance"
A man’s in the hospital after getting shot at a home in North Richland Hills over the weekend. Police are calling it a “family disturbance.”
Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large
DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
One man dead and another wounded in east Oak Cliff shooting, one man is jailed
man has been captured in Dallas where another man was gunned down over the weekend – and a third man was left in critical condition. Police were flagged down outside a Shamrock convenience store on Corinth Street near Morrell Avenue.
fox4news.com
Man killed in road rage shooting in Garland laid to rest
Family and friends gathered for the funeral of a man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Garland. Police are still looking for the gunman.
Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Texas, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and was...
KWTX
Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle over dispute about a girl
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after shooting another teen with an AR-15 style rifle over a dispute about a girl, White Settlement police said. The teen--who CBS DFW will not be identifying--was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting that occurred last weekend.
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
fox4news.com
Dallas police shoot man who fired shots at them
DALLAS - Dallas police shot a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report a fight between a man with a gun and another person just southeast of Fair Park. Bystanders say the man pulled...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident on I-635 LBJ in north Dallas
A woman is dead after being struck by traffic in North Dallas on Saturday. Police learned the woman was on foot, walking in the fast lane of 635-LBJ near Webb Chapel.
North Texas man reportedly shoots wife, turns gun on himself
The man's death ruled a suicide.
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
Fort Worth police searching for 13-year-old who's been missing for several days
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for several days, authorities said. Police said Maximilian Van Wey was last seen around 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, leaving the 3900 block of Wilkie Way, near Wedgwood Middle School in southern Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shoe store owner's numerous security measures confound burglars
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth store owner released surveillance video of three masked burglars grabbing, throwing and bagging up boxes of high end Nikes, Yeezys and other expensive sneakers. Or at least that is what they thought. Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection, says when he opened...
fox4news.com
Plano man, pet killed in early morning fire
PLANO, Texas - Plano fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a home that killed a 58-year-old man and one of his pets. Flames covered the home off Simpkins Drive in Plano early Monday morning. "[The] flames were massive," said neighbor Zach Colburn. Colburn told FOX...
Two Dallas police officers struck by a car on Dallas North Tollway overnight, police say
DALLAS — Two Dallas Police officers were injured by their own squad car after it was struck by another vehicle and pushed into them along the Dallas North Tollway early Sunday morning, police said. Shortly after 2 a.m. overnight, officers responded to an assist call on the southbound lanes...
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened on northbound Loop 12 at the NW Highway exit at around 3:45 a.m.
