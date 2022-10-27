ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedale, TX

klif.com

Dallas Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect Who Fired at Officers

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An officer involved shooting in South Dallas Sunday left a man who allegedly fired at officers critically wounded. The man was hospitalized and later died at a hospital. Dallas police responded to Metropolitan Avenue just south of Fair Park around 6:15pm where they say an argument...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large

DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police shoot man who fired shots at them

DALLAS - Dallas police shot a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report a fight between a man with a gun and another person just southeast of Fair Park. Bystanders say the man pulled...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man, pet killed in early morning fire

PLANO, Texas - Plano fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a home that killed a 58-year-old man and one of his pets. Flames covered the home off Simpkins Drive in Plano early Monday morning. "[The] flames were massive," said neighbor Zach Colburn. Colburn told FOX...
PLANO, TX

