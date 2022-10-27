Read full article on original website
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Gisele Bundchen ‘Likes’ Post About Being in a Relationship With Someone ‘Inconsistent’ Amid Tom Brady Marriage Woes
Reading between the lines? Gisele Bündchen has remained tight-lipped on the state of her marriage to Tom Brady — but the model seemingly dropped a subtle hint about what's on her mind. Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty's insight on rocky relationships. "You can't […]
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post
Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Will Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys make Super Bowl deal at trade deadline? WR help needed
The Cowboys say they are will to willing to make move at the trade deadline to put team over top. They need help at WR the most.
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen announce their divorce after 13 years
Brady and Bundchen posted statements on Instagram Friday, with each saying they had "amicably" reached the decision, months after Brady's decision to unretire. They have two children together.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9
Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Post-Divorce Photo
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce on Friday afternoon. While it's been a tough week for Brady - a loss to the Ravens, a divorce - he isn't letting that get in the way of his important weekend. Brady, 45, spend his weekend helping with the post-hurricane...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
A Look Inside the Titans’ New $2B Stadium
With a tentative agreement in place with the city of Nashville, the Tennessee Titans have released a first look at the plans for a new state-of-the-art domed stadium set to cost up to $2.2 billion. The renderings for the new building — to be built next to the Titans’ current...
