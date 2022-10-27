ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Post-Divorce Photo

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce on Friday afternoon. While it's been a tough week for Brady - a loss to the Ravens, a divorce - he isn't letting that get in the way of his important weekend. Brady, 45, spend his weekend helping with the post-hurricane...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Front Office Sports

A Look Inside the Titans’ New $2B Stadium

With a tentative agreement in place with the city of Nashville, the Tennessee Titans have released a first look at the plans for a new state-of-the-art domed stadium set to cost up to $2.2 billion. The renderings for the new building — to be built next to the Titans’ current...
NASHVILLE, TN
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy