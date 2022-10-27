Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at NC Food Lion, stole firearm, police say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night.

Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.

Officers said three suspects in total ran from the scene and police were able to quickly detain two juveniles. They found the gun that belonged to the man, who has not been publicly identified, on one of the juveniles.

The Zebulon Police Department also said one of the juveniles taken into custody “is a suspect in several crimes reported over the last three weeks in our community.” However, it did not specify what crimes.

Due to the incident, Zebulon Middle School was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown. The Food Lion is located at 114 Wakelon Street and the middle school is located down the road at 1000 Shepard School Road.

The third suspect remains on the run at this time, police said.

Officers are currently working with the Juvenile Justice Court Counselors to ensure appropriate charges are filed.

