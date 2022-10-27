ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at NC Food Lion, stole firearm, police say

By Kayla Morton
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdG8h_0ipGX9hh00

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night.

Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.

Officers said three suspects in total ran from the scene and police were able to quickly detain two juveniles. They found the gun that belonged to the man, who has not been publicly identified, on one of the juveniles.

The Zebulon Police Department also said one of the juveniles taken into custody “is a suspect in several crimes reported over the last three weeks in our community.” However, it did not specify what crimes.

Due to the incident, Zebulon Middle School was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown. The Food Lion is located at 114 Wakelon Street and the middle school is located down the road at 1000 Shepard School Road.

The third suspect remains on the run at this time, police said.

Officers are currently working with the Juvenile Justice Court Counselors to ensure appropriate charges are filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 9

Amy Davis
3d ago

If you don't know the man don't speak on him having his gun. I know him and the gun is legal so that's all that matters. The gun wasn't the issue, it was the teens behavior attacking him for no reason. That's the problem, not open carrying.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Benson father charged weeks after 2-year-old dies by accidentally shooting himself with father's gun

BENSON, N.C. — The father of a Benson 2-year-old who died of an accidental gunshot to the head is charged with failing to keep the gun from his child. The Johnston County District Attorney's Office has authorized criminal charges against Warren Tyler Oser. The office said that Oser failed to properly and safely store his firearms to protect minors, in violation of North Carolina General Statue 14-315 1.
BENSON, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
CARY, NC
cbs17

One person dead in Granville County house fire

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — One person was killed in a Sunday night house fire. According to Terry Hobgood, public information officer for Granville County, the county’s emergency communication office received a call at 9:56 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Nottingham Way. Multiple fire departments responded...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man convicted of charges related to armed robberies, faces up to life in prison

A federal jury convicted Lionel Robinson, 43, of Wendell, for two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to an October 27, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Robinson faces up to life in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for January of 2023.
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Gunfight in Henderson injures two people, shooter on the run

HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
HENDERSON, NC
WNCT

Ayden man sentenced for possession of firearm while convicted felon

NEW BERN, N.C. –– An Ayden man was sentenced Friday after he was arrested and pled guilty for possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice was sentenced to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On October 12, 2021, Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pled guilty to […]
AYDEN, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy