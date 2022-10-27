ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How to prep your vehicle for winter weather

By Rebecca VanGorder
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmWmD_0ipGX3PL00

(COLORADO) — With winter driving conditions making their debut for the season, it’s time to get your vehicle ready. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has recommendations for how to prepare for winter roads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVUJx_0ipGX3PL00
Credit: Getty Images

Here are the must-haves in your car, according to CDOT:

  • Sturdy scraper/snow brush/snow shovel to clear snow
  • Flashlight with extra batteries or crank-powered flashlight
  • Blanket or sleeping bag
  • Gallon jug of water
  • First aid kit and essential medications
  • Tire chains and tow strap
  • Jumper cables
  • Flares/reflectors to signal for help and warn other motorists
  • Battery or crank-powered radio to listen to emergency broadcasts

CDOT recommends having these good-to-haves :

  • Extra set of clothes, including coat, hat, mittens, boots, etc.
  • Chemical hand warmers
  • Non-perishable snacks like granola bars
  • Non-clumping kitty litter/sand for traction
  • Deck of cards or board game for entertainment

When it comes to wise driving CDOT recommends:

  • Take a little extra time to clear your car of snow and ice before leaving for your destination.
  • There are three actions you do most when you drive: accelerate, turn, and brake. In winter weather, you should only do one of those actions at a time. Attempting more than one of these actions at once can cause slide-outs, spin-outs, and other harmful scenarios.
  • When traveling downhill, if possible, switch to a lower gear, and gently tap your brakes. This helps to avoid burning your brakes, and in winter weather, it helps keep traction.
  • Keep momentum when traveling uphill to avoid getting stuck.
  • When driving at night, keep your headlight beams low. High beams can amplify the appearance of snow and lead to decreased visibility.
  • Slow down – driving too fast for conditions causes most crashes.
  • If you encounter a multi-car collision, stay in your car. You’re safer in your car than outside of it.
  • Follow Colorado’s Left Lane Law. No matter the season, keep right except to pass.
  • Signage is your best friend – look ahead and plan ahead for abrupt turns or stops.
  • Always wear your seat belt.
  • Never drive impaired.

Check out CDOT’s website to learn more about safe driving, especially in winter weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Pedestrian hit, westbound Constitution Avenue blocked

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD). CHFD posted about the crash on Twitter just after 7:00 p.m., and said westbound Constitution is blocked while crews respond. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. No […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Southern Colorado celebrates spooky season in style

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Whether you took the kiddos out for some trick-or-treating, bounced around a local trunk-or-treat, or visited your favorite monster bash, you joined thousands of others in celebrating the spookiest time of the year! Civilians aren’t the only ones partaking in the witching hour, though. Police Departments, Coroner’s Offices, schools, and Sheriff’s Offices […]
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Don’t expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here’s why.

Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Too much boo’s? Designate a driver this Halloween

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re planning on indulging in some spirits this Halloween, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is encouraging party-goers to plan ahead for a sober ride, because nothing is more frightful than a DUI. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the time period around Halloween has more DUI arrests than any […]
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fort Carson ‘Timeless Turkey Trot’ returns

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — The Fort Carson Timeless Turkey Trot event is happening Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Runners will predict their time for the race and the top ten closest times will win a prize. The race will be held at Iron Horse Park on Fort Carson, the event is open […]
FORT CARSON, CO
KXRM

Angel Flight West: Easy healthcare access for Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Angel Flight West, a nonprofit that provides patient air travel, has seen more missions across Colorado since receiving a donation of ten hours of flight time on a Learjet 55 (N5572) from International Jet. Angel Flight West is a volunteer-driven organization that arranges non-emergency air transportation for children and adults with severe […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy