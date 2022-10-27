(KWNO)-Duane E. Sobieck, 87, of Independence, passed away on Tuesday, October 25th at the Gunderson Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Duane was born on July 27, 1935, to Paul and Euphorsine (Giemza) Sobieck. Duane raised hogs and steers on his farm in rural Independence. Duane also partnered with his brother Bob in the logging industry. After moving off the farm, Duane worked at SS Wood Products in Independence. When Duane wasn’t at work, he enjoyed being in his shop working on antique tractors (especially his John Deere A) and anything with an engine. Duane also enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout his life.

