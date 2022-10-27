Read full article on original website
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen
(KWNO)-Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943, to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
Duane E. Sobieck
(KWNO)-Duane E. Sobieck, 87, of Independence, passed away on Tuesday, October 25th at the Gunderson Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Duane was born on July 27, 1935, to Paul and Euphorsine (Giemza) Sobieck. Duane raised hogs and steers on his farm in rural Independence. Duane also partnered with his brother Bob in the logging industry. After moving off the farm, Duane worked at SS Wood Products in Independence. When Duane wasn’t at work, he enjoyed being in his shop working on antique tractors (especially his John Deere A) and anything with an engine. Duane also enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout his life.
Victoria R. (Vickie) Marsolek
(KWNO)-Victoria R. (Vickie) Marsolek, 88, of Whitehall, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Victoria was born Nov.29, 1933, at home in the town of Arcadia to Alex Lyga Sr. and Victoria (Misch) Lyga. Victoria married Dominic D. Marsolek Oct. 26, 1953, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Independence.
Winona Alternate Side Parking Set to Begin
(KWNO)-As winter quickly approaches, Winona residents are alerted that the alternate side of the street parking rules will begin November 15, 2022 and continue through to March 15, 2023. As a reminder to all residents, “vehicles parked on city streets between 12:01 am and 6:30 am must be on the...
Cotter Cares for Winona Area Cancer Patients
(KWNO)-Cotter Schools volleyball team helped to support the fight against cancer by hosting their annual Cotter Cares bake sale fundraiser and raising $800 towards the fight against cancer. The recipient of this year’s Cotter Cares fundraiser dollars is former Cotter Schools student, Miss Winona Mikaela Mohr. Miss Winona’s social impact...
