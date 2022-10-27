maybe his tax records will show his supporters he's not a billionaire and they've been supporting his rich lifestyle all this time . suckers !
If he's proud of the way he does business, makes the money he claims and has nothing to hide, he should put up and shut up. I understand the privacy issue, when you run for public office, everything about you, your business and family also become public. If you want a private life, public office is not the place to be. I want my politicians honest, trustworthy and loyal to all people not just the rich or a certain political party. My president should be for all people as well. I want to believe that what he says is true and factual. With Trump that has never and will never happen. Using Trumps own words against him: he's a bad man, really, a very bad man!
This person (thing) is mentally challenged and it was just a “glitch” that it became potus (Trump, for those who try and deflect).
Comments / 776